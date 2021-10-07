Busters compete at Southeastern Rodeo

GCCC Sports Information Services

DURANT, OK - The Garden City Community College women placed ninth and the men 12th at the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Rodeo over the weekend.

Laci Ast was the lone cowgirl to qualify for the short go taking sixth place out of 138 contestants in the long go of barrel racing with a 16.72-second run. Unfortunately, she knocked over two barrels in the short and finished 10th in the round, and 10th in the average.

Garden City did have two women come close to making the short go in breakaway roping. Ast and Tori Kunz appeared to be locked in following a 2.9-second run, but after the last stock redraw, both slipped to 11th and 12th places, respectively.

On the men's side, Tanner Meier qualified for the short go. He and his team-roping partner, Marley Berger from Southwestern Oklahoma State, split sixth and seventh place out of 101 teams in the long go with a 6.4-second run. Unfortunately, Berger missed on the healing end in the short go, so, they finished seventh in the average.

Garden City next travels to Stillwater, OK, for the Oklahoma State Stampede.