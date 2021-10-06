Buffalo boys’ soccer blanks Liberal

GCHS Athletics

Shutout improves record to 9-3

LIBERAL - Garden City High School’s boys’ soccer team continued its strong performance on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a 4-0 road victory over the Liberal Redskins at the Gary Cornelsen Stadium Complex.

The victory improved the Buffs’ season record to 9-3 and 5-2 in the Western Athletic Conference. It sets up the Buffs’ final WAC contest on Thursday, Oct. 7, with a 6:30 p.m. Senior Night match against Great Bend at Buffalo Stadium.

The Buffs’ final regular-season schedule includes the Wichita North Cup which begins Monday, Oct. 11, against Wichita North and also includes matches with Wichita East and Liberal later in the week.

Tuesday’s game witnessed the Buffs getting off to perhaps its quickest start of the season as Chris Barragan took an assist from David Hernandez to score inside the first minute of the pitch.

Victor Adame’s goal in the 29th minute, with an assist by Emiliano Garcia, made it 2-0 and the Buffs tacked on a third goal in the 31st minute when Hernandez swiped the ball from a Liberal attacker and then firing the ball in to make it 3-0 and that’s how it stood at halftime.

The lone second-half goal came in the 42nd minute when Erick Tamayo found Bryant Tamayo deep in front of the net and Bryant swung the ball inside the penalty box for the score.

The Buffs had 17 shots on goal compared to just 4 for the Redskins. Jonathan Hernandez had 3 goalkeeper saves and Aiden Parra added 2. Liberal’s keeper, Samuel Hernandez, had 9 saves.

Garden City 3; 1; -- 0

Liberal 0; 0; -- 0

First Half

GC—Chris Barragan, goal, assist David Hernandez, 1st minute

GC—Victor Adame, goal, assist Emiliano Garcia, 29th minute

GC—David Hernandez, unassisted, 31st minute

Second Half

GC—Bryant Tamayo goal, assist Erick Tamayo, 42nd minute

Shots—Liberal 4, Garden City 17. Saves—Liberal (S. Hernandez 9), Garden City (Jonathan Hernandez 3, Aiden Parra 2).