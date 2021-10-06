GCCC soccer gets pair of wins

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College’s soccer teams hosted Johnson County on Friday at Broncbuster Stadium. Both the Broncbuster men and women won their games by identical scores of 1-0.

MEN

Guilherme Girotto netted his second goal of the season in the 16th minute, Levi Flores tallied four saves, and Garden City topped Johnson County, 1-0 on Friday.

The Broncbusters, which outshot the Cavaliers 20-11, improved to 7-4-1 overall and 2-4-1 in conference. They have now won three out of their last five matches.

WOMEN

GCCC Head Coach Corey Bryant's team accomplished a significant feat on Friday. More importantly though they snapped a six-match skid.

Miranda Cardona scored her third goal of the season in the 37th minute, Anahi Castillo recorded three saves, and Garden City beat Johnson County for the first time in program history, 1-0 Friday at Broncbuster Stadium.

The Broncbusters improved to 5-8 overall and 2-7 in conference.

Both Garden City teams were on the road Wednesday, facing Cowley County.