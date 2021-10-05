GCHS golfers sixth at Manhattan

GCHS Athletics

Warren ties for 15th

In what will be a busy week for the Garden City High School Buffaloes golf team, Coach Trent Specht’s squad placed sixth among eight competing schools on Monday at the Manhattan Invitational.

The tournament was played at Stagg Hill Golf Course and the course measured at 5,469 yards with a par of 72 for the 18-hole event.

The Buffs shot a four-player score of 386 while Topeka-Washburn Rural, one of the premier Class 6A teams in Kansas, ran away with the title with a 323, 19 shots ahead of runner-up Blue Valley-Northwest’s 342. Manhattan (362), St. Thomas Aquinas (373) and Emporia (374) finished ahead of the Buffs while Junction City (448) and Topeka West (482) took seventh and eighth.

Junior Ryann Warren continued to pace the individuals for the Buffs, coming with an 18-over-par 90 and placing in a tie for 15th among the 50-plus golfers competing. Sophomore Emma Ortiz tied for 25th with a 98 along with senior Allie Sandoval while sophomore Jerika Lopez rounded out the counting scores with a 100. A pair of freshmen – Jacya Vargas and Meeca Castillo – had scores of 113 and 131.

The Buffs concluded a two-day road trip on Tuesday at the Great Bend Invitational. The 1 p.m. tee-off at Stone Bridge Golf Club will be the fifth and concluding Western Athletic Conference tournament for the 2021 campaign.

Hays High’s Katie Dinkel and Warren are neck-and-neck for the individual Player of the Year Award while Hays has already clinched the WAC team championship for the second straight year. The Buffs trail Dodge City by one point for second-place in the current team standings.