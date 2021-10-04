Warren paces GCHS girls at Hutch

GCHS Athletics

HUTCHINSON - It has been a tried and true occurrence this fall golf season for the Garden City High School girls’ golf team.

Junior Ryann Warren once again had the team’s lowest score, shooting an 87, which placed her tied for ninth on Friday at the Hutchinson Invitational, which was played over the par-71, 5,111-yard Carey Park Golf Course layout.

But sophomore Emma Ortiz was not far behind, shooting an 89 to tie for 14th place as the Buffs’ team placed seventh among 11 teams with a four-player score of 397. Sophomore Jerika Lopez tied for 30th at 101 and one of the two scores at 119 (freshman Jacya Vargas and sophomore Natalie Unsworth) rounded out the counting scores. Freshman Meeca Castillo had a non-counting 126.

Western Athletic Conference team leader Hays High captured the overall team title with a score of 340, two strokes ahead of Winfield. It was well back at 371 for third-place Maize High. Campus and Manhattan rounded out the top five with scores of 381 and 385, respectively.

Buhler placed sixth just ahead of the Buffs with 393 while Hutchinson and Newton were tied for 8th at 401.

Freshman Kinslea Jones of Maize took medalist honors with a sizzling 2-under-par 69.

The Buffaloes competed at the Manhattan Invitational on Monday, and then at Great Bend’s Stonebridge Golf Club on Tuesday to conclude the regular season.