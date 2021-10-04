GCCC cross country takes third and fourth at Colby

GCCC Sports Information Services

COLBY - It was another strong weekend for the Garden City cross country teams with the men taking third and the women fourth at the Colby Invitational.

Women

On a challenging rolling hills course, the women finished with 89 points, just seven off the pace of No. 12 Hutchinson. Valentine Lagat came in 8th, clocking a time of 19:40.38. Shareen Cheruiyot was about a minute behind her, taking 19th place (20:40.56).

Meantime, Jania Don Juan made a strong push, posting a new personal best time of 21:49.02 while Cielo Garcia was solid in her debut, taking 45th (23:17.29). Taylor Thorp was 47th (24:37.94), and Rebecca Potts set a new career mark with a time of 25:49.44, good for 50th overall.

Men

The Broncbusters scored 77 points, finishing behind No. 8 Northwest Tech. Dennis Mutai, who has been one of the best stories of the 2021 fall season, took second place with a new school record and personal best time of 24:07.54.

Kelvin Cheruiyot took ninth (25:56.07), Angel Ayala was 24th (27:42.58), Jose "Froy" Ruiz, who has had a strong fall, came in 30th (28:00.53), and Eli Handsaker posted a time of 28:47.80, good for 42nd.

Zaccerie Penka made his debut in the 8K and ran a time of 30:09.32 (51st place), Rosalio Ruiz clocked a 30:26.18, setting a new personal record, Jose Garcia-64th (31:53.06), Cycle Peterson-66th (32:14.61), and Edgar Ruiz-68th (32:46.34).

GCCC’s teams will be action Saturday at the Fort Hays State Invite.