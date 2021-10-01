State volleyball rankings announced for Week 4

Garden City Telegram

The Kansas Volleyball Association has announce the 2021 Week 4 state volleyball rankings.

Information is based on records that were submitted by Monday, September 27. This week’s rankings reflect the new classifications for 2021-22.

Rank – School – Record – (Last Week’s Rank)

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 20-0 (1) 2. Blue Valley North 15-2 (2) 3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 21-4 (3) 4. Blue Valley West 14-6 (4) 5. Wichita Northwest 18-0 (6) 6. Lawrence-Free State 11-4 (5) 7. Olathe Northwest 10-5 (7) 8. Hutchinson 17-1 (8) 9. Blue Valley Northwest 9-7 (10) 10. Blue Valley 5-9 (9).

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 21-1 (1) 2. St. James Academy 11-6 (2) 3. Lansing 16-1 (3) 4. Mill Valley 11-2 (4) 5. Maize South 10-3 (6) 6. Seaman 15-6 (7) 7. Spring Hill 13-5 (8) 8. Shawnee Heights 8-5 (5) 9. Basehor-Linwood 14-5 (10) 10. Bishop Carroll 9-6 (9).

Class 4A

1. Andale 20-1 (1) 2. McPherson 15-4 (5) 3. Baldwin 17-2 (6) 4. Circle 15-4 (3) 5. Bishop Miege 2-10 (4) 6. Clay Center 15-3 (7) 7. Louisburg 14-6 (2) 8. Augusta 14-3 (NR) 9. Paola 14-5 (9) 10. Clearwater 12-5 (10).

Class 3A

1. Smoky Valley 19-3 (1) 2. Heritage Christian 19-0 (1 in 2A) 3. Cheney 17-1 (2) 4. Nemaha Central 22-3 (5) 5. Hiawatha 18-2 (3) 6. Riverton 20-1 (4) 7. Eureka 18-0 (6) 8. Goodland 12-1 (10) 9. Thomas More Prep-Marian 17-5 (8) 10. Phillipsburg 16-2 (NR).

Class 2A

1. Smith Center 18-0 (2) 2. Garden Plain 13-3 (3) 3. Sedgwick 23-3 (6) 4. Hillsboro 17-6 (4) 5. Wabaunsee 19-3 (5) 6. Ellinwood 19-3 (8) 7. Sterling 16-5 (9) 8. Meade/Fowler 20-0 (7) 9. Jefferson County North 14-5 (10) 10. Inman 13-6 (NR).

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Victoria 13-0 (2) 2. Little River 16-3 (1) 3. Kiowa County 17-3 (3) 4. Pretty Prairie 15-4 (6) 5. Centralia 14-4 (7) 6. St. Paul 19-1 (7 in 1A Division 2) 7. Spearville 11-4 (NR) 8. Burlingame 15-4 (NR) 9. South Gray 15-4 (8) 10. Ness City 12-6 (NR).

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Hanover 18-1 (1) 2. Attica 17-0 (2) 3. Lebo 12-2 (4 in 1A Division 1) 4. Golden Plains 19-2 (3) 5. Central Plains 13-5 (5 in 1A Division 1) 6. Argonia 9-3 (10) 7. Linn 8-4 (4) 8. Wheatland-Grinnell 12-5 (5) 9. Central Christian 9-6 (9) 10. Dighton 15-5 (6).