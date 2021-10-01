Buffalo volleyball goes 2-1 on the road

GCHS Athletics

WICHITA - For one of the few times this fall season, the Garden City High School volleyball team came home with more wins than losses.

Thursday night, in a triangular at Wichita Heights, the Buffs dropped the host Lady Falcons in three sets, 25-23, 23-25, 25-10, then lost to No. 5-ranked Class 5A Maize South (for the second time this season), 10-25, 19-25, and then capped off the night with a 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Junction City.

“I’m proud of our kids for making the trip and coming away with two wins,” Trista Bailey, GCHS Head Coach, said afterward. “It feels good to come out on top and I’m really happy for our team.”

In a season where the Buffaloes have had to deal with an all-new lineup and then a tortuous schedule of numerous ranked opponents, this one showed some signs of growth, Bailey said.

“One thing we’ve been preaching to our kids is not to get used to losing,” she said. “It’s such a tough concept when we have so much inexperience, but we saw some fight tonight that I hope will carry us through the rest of the season.”

In the Wichita Heights marathon three-setter, Piper Harris had 14 kills to lead the team while Makenzie Lucas and Mikayla Martinez added 9 and 8, respectively. Mya Delacruz delivered six service aces and came up with 39 assists from her setting position. Delacruz and Jesykah Foster topped the digs category with 10 and 9, respectively.

In the loss to Maize South, the Buffs did make the second set much closer than they had when the ranked team had visited Garden City earlier in September. Harris had 7 kills, Taylor Mesa 2 service aces, Delacruz 14 assists and Foster 8 digs to lead those stats.

“Jesy Foster is really stepping into a leadership position for us and we are really proud of her,” Bailey said of the senior Libero. “She’s tough, she’s a great kid, and we are lucky she’s a Buffalo.”

In the finale win of the night, the Lady Buffs got 7 and 5 kills from Harris and Kamdyn Carr, Mesa provided 3 service aces, Delacruz 18 assists while she and Martinez each had 5 digs.

“You always want your teams to get a taste of winning or at least get a taste of competing to the best of their ability despite their outcome,” Bailey said. “Playing hard and playing fearless is always worth it. That’s the lesson I hope our kids take moving forward.”

The 2-1 mark for the evening left the Buffs with a season record of 8-14. They will host Dodge City and Ulysses in a triangular on Oct. 7 at The Garden.