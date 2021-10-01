Garden blanked again by Dodge No. 1-ranked soccer

GCHS Athletics

Garden City High School’s boys’ soccer team had hoped that it learned a little about itself when they nearly knocked off the No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Dodge City Red Demons in a 1-0 overtime loss nearly two weeks earlier on the road.

Banking on the home field advantage at Buffalo Stadium, Coach Jose Vital Caro looked to pull off a big upset of the still undefeated Red Demons on Thursday night, only to see the visitors continue their mastery over the Buffs with a 3-0 shutout.

Garden City saw its season record fall to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the WAC and the victory all but assured the Demons of a third straight Western Athletic Conference title. They have now won 21 straight WAC matches and 31 overall dating back to the 2019 season against Liberal. Dodge improved to 10-0 and 5-0 in the WAC.

The Demons’ goals came from Irwin Macias in the fourth minute, Daniel Buendia in the 35th minute on a corner kick, and Aron Martinez in the 46th minute. Assists came from Martinez, David Garcia and Jose Holguin Ruiz.

Dodge City goalkeeper Daniel Ruiz recorded his 8th shutout in 10 games, getting help from the Demons’ defensive back line. Garden City keepers recorded three saves by Daniel Zamaripa and four by Jonathan Hernandez.

“The game was very different from our last game against them,” said Buffs’ coach Vital Caro. “They changed up their playing style and used different tactics that came as a surprise to us.”

Zamaripa suffered an injury and another Buff had to leave with a possible concussion.

“So things didn’t go our way tonight, but regardless of the outcome, we can only blame ourselves and we have to take ownership on our mistakes for future occurrences,” Vital Caro said.

The Buffs will return to the pitch on Monday when they host Wichita Heights at Buffalo Stadium at 6:30 p.m.