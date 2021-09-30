GCCC finishes fifth at Shootout

GCCC Sports Information Services

RUIDOSO, NM - The sixth-ranked Garden City Community College men's golf team brought home fifth place at the annual High Country Shootout at Sierra Blanca over the weekend, shooting a collective 25-under par.

"We struggled on the shorter par 3's but did really well on the par 5's," GCCC Head Coach Phil Terpstra said. "So, it's a good start, but we have some things that we need to clean up."

Anthony DeSchutter, who was brilliant over the final 18 holes, finished 13th at 10-under. During Monday's third round, he shook off a double bogey on three to squash a 524-yard par-5 on No. 4 with an eagle putt that dropped him to 2-under par. He added four birdies on the back nine to finish 3-under for the day. This was after he posted a 68 in round two and a 69 in Sunday's opening frame.

Meantime teammate Joshua Balson-Scales tied for 20th at 6-under, tallying his best round on Sunday with three birdies on the front side. He followed that up with a pair of 71's in rounds two and three.

"We definitely missed some chances," Terpstra added. "But now these guys got that first tournament out of the way."

The most impressive stretch of golf may have come from freshman Erik Olin, who birdied six straight holes in Sunday's opening round to turn a 1-over front 9 into a 5-under backside. His day also included an eagle on No. 5. He then posted a 72 in the second and was 1-under in the third.

Philip Stjernlof finished tied for 35th at even par, and Nils Andersson came in 37th at 1-over.

The team will travel to Amarillo, Texas, on Oct. 4 for the Ryan Palmer Invitational.