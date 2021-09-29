Buffalo volleyball splits WAC matches on Tuesday

GCHS Athletics

It was a mixed bag of results for the Garden City High School Buffaloes’ volleyball team on Tuesday in Dodge City as they lost a three-set marathon to Western Athletic Conference opponent Liberal (22-25, 25-22, 21-25) before capturing another three-set drama over the Red Demons (25-21, 25-27, 25-12).

The split of matches left the Buffaloes with a season record of 6-13 and they travel to Wichita Heights on Thursday where they will play in a quadrangular against Heights, Junction City and Maize South.

In the Liberal match, Piper Harris led the way with 18 kills and Kamdyn Carr added 11. Mya Delacruz provided 3 services aces while Harris and Mikayla Martinez added 2 each. Delacruz had 33 assists and Jesykah Foster topped the digs category with 14.

The Dodge City match saw Harris and Carr record 10 kills each, Martinez and Taylor Mesa had 4 and 3 service aces, respectively, Delacruz came in with 29 assists while Foster had 9 digs.

Tuesday’s results left head coach Trista Bailey puzzled as to the performance by her young team.

“We didn’t have a great night tonight,” Bailey said afterward. “We came out strong in the first set against Liberal, but it was really inconsistent the rest of the night.”

Bailey said she was not pleased with the fact that the Buffs led Liberal 19-14 in the opening set before being outscored 11-3 to drop the opener.

“We lacked energy tonight and that was probably the most frustrating thing to see,” Bailey said. “I know they’ve had a tough road, but there’s no excuse for a lack of heart in our program. We absolutely cannot let that happen again.”

Despite the mixed bag, Bailey continues to see improvement from any number of players.

“Our younger kids are getting better and they are making better decisions and gaining some consistency across the board,” Bailey said. “They are in the trenches right now, but the best is yet to come for them.”

With a short turnaround time of just one day, Bailey said Wednesday’s practice would be critical.

“We will regroup and evaluate what’s in our control, and continue to work to get better,” she said. “We have plenty left to prove and plenty of potential left to see.”