GCHS slips by Panthers, 2-1, on late goal

GCHS Athletics

It has often been said that it is better late than never.

Perhaps that best illustrates Garden City’s boys’ soccer team’s performance Tuesday night in Great Bend where the Buffaloes got a goal from Marvin Fierro with only 45 seconds remaining in regulation play to escape with a 2-1 victory in a key Western Athletic Conference match.

The victory enabled the Buffs to put themselves into position to perhaps move into a tie with Dodge City in the WAC race when the Red Demons, unbeaten, state-ranked and the 6A defending state champions, come to Garden to battle the Buffs at 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium on Thursday. The pitch starts at 6:30 p.m.

Garden is now 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the WAC.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to go against Dodge City again,” GCHS Coach Jose Vital Caro said. “We had a great game against them in Dodge City (Red Demons, 1-0 in overtime), but came up just short. We know we can play with them now.”

In Tuesday’s important game to keep pace, the Buffs took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on an unassisted goal by Emiliano Garcia. The Panthers knotted the score when they scored on a penalty kick in the 24th minute. That stood at intermission.

Both teams battled throughout the final 39 minutes, 15 seconds until Fierro got the game-winner on an assist from Miguel Bustos.

The Buffaloes led in shots on goal with 14 compared to just 4 for the Panthers. Buffs’ goalkeeper, Daniel Zamaripa, had four saves.

“It was a close one, but we won it and that’s what matters,” Vital Caro said. “The Dodge game will be the most competitive match in the WAC.”

Garden City 1; 1; -- 2

Great Bend 1; 0; -- 1

First Half

GC—Emiliano Garcia, goal, unassisted, 18th minute

GB—Penalty kick, 24th minute

Second Half

GC—Marvin Fierro, goal, assist by Miguel Bustos, 79th minute

Shots—Garden City 14, Great Bend 4; Saves—Garden City (Zamaripa 4).