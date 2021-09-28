Broncbuster women take sixth at Colby rodeo

GCCC Sports Information Services

COLBY - Garden City Community Colleges’ women opened the 2021 campaign with a sixth-place finish at the Colby Rodeo over the weekend, while the men did not score any points.

Tori Kunz was the lone cowgirl to qualify for the short go by splitting fourth, fifth and sixth place in the long go of breakaway roping with a 2.4-second run. However, she missed her calf in the short go and ended up finishing seventh in the average.

"Just to give you an idea as to the competition, there were 138 cowgirls entered in the event," GCCC Head Coach, Jim Boy Hash said. "So, to even make the short go was quite an accomplishment in itself."

On the men's side, the only cowboy to make the short go was Tanner Meier. He and his team-roping partner, Miley Berger from Coffeyville, took seventh place in the long go with a 7.3-second run but missed their steer in the short and did not record a time. The tandem finished seventh in the average.

GCCC will be at Southwestern Oklahoma State Rodeo from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.