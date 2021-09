Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

Soccer: 5 p.m., GCHS boys at Great Bend.

Volleyball: 4 p.m., GCHS at Dodge City triangular.

Golf: 1 p.m., GCHS girls at Hesston.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

Golf: 1 p.m., GCHS girls at Wichita North.

Volleyball: 6 p.m., GCCC at Butler.

Soccer: 1 p.m., GCCC women at Dodge City; 3 p.m., GCCC men at Dodge City.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Soccer: 6:30 p.m., Dodge City at GCHS boys.

Golf: 1 p.m., GCHS girls at Hutchinson.

Cross Country: 4 p.m., GCHS at Canyon City, Colo.; Holcomb at Ness City.

Tennis: 10 a.m., GCHS girls at Hutchinson.

Volleyball: 4 p.m., GCHS at Wichita Heights quadrangular; Holcomb at Cimarron.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Football: 7 p.m., Liberal at GCHS; Holcomb at Larned.

Volleyball: 6:30 p.m., Pratt at GCCC.

Soccer: 3 p.m., Johnson Co. at GCCC women; 5 p.m., Johnson Co. at GCCC men.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Football: 7 p.m., Hutchinson at GCCC.

Volleyball: 9 a.m., Holcomb at SW Heights.

Cross Country: GCCC at Colby Invite.

Tennis: 9 a.m., GCHS girls at McPherson Invite.

MONDAY, OCT. 4

Soccer: 6:30 p.m., Wichita Heights at GCHS boys.

Golf: 1 p.m., GCHS girls at Manhattan.

Tennis: 10 a.m., GCHS girls at Hays (WAC)