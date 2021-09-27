Buffaloes pull upset of Hays in WAC opener on the road

GCHS Athletics

Late touchdown lifts Buffs past Indians

It goes without saying that in big games, the team that usually prevails is the one that came up with the big plays. And in certain instances, more big plays.

That certainly could have been the trademark of the Garden City High School Buffaloes’ football team on Friday night at Lewis Stadium in Hays where they took on unbeaten, state-ranked and defending Western Athletic Conference champion Hays High’s Indians.

In this case, though, the Buffaloes were the ones that had just a little more stampede in them than did the Indians and the result was a 27-21 upending of the 2020 champs on their home field.

The victory, which also opened WAC play for the Buffs, improved their season mark to 3-1, their winning streak to three games after an opening loss to Manhattan, and set themselves up for the last half of the regular season.

The Buffs will return home on Friday, Oct. 1, to host the Liberal Redskins in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Buffalo Stadium.

The game-winning score came late in the fourth quarter on a Colin Kleysteuber 1-yard plunge with 2:04 remaining after the Buffs had been forced into a 19-yard field goal attempt when there was about 2:30 showing on the clock.

Issac Rivera missed the field goal try, but Hays was flagged for a roughing the kicker penalty that moved the ball to the 1-yard line and resulted in Kleysteuber’s game-winner. Hays’ final possession ended when Jordan Dale’s hail-Mary pass was intercepted by Caleb Wiese after Micah Perez had tipped the ball in the waning seconds of the game.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” Buffs’ Coach Brian Hill said. “We’ve learned a lot through the games we had played. I think the competition we had played, and learning to play four quarters just helped the kids know how to play. We never panicked. I never felt like our kids were thinking, ‘oh, here we go again,’ when we got behind.”

The game had been tied at 14-all at halftime and the Buffs took a 21-14 lead when Wiese found speedster Jerry Arteaga over the middle for a 96-yard touchdown bomb with about four minutes left in the third period. Rivera’s PAT kick gave the Buffs that seven-point edge.

The Buffs had been pinned on their own 4-yard line following a punt by the Indians, and Hill said he called a play because he felt the Hays defense was looking for them to run the ball.

“It just worked out that we had them in the right place for that play to work,” Hill said. “It was a big play not only for the TD, but it got us out of the area of the field that could have been a big problem. It was a place where we just needed to take a shot at it, and it worked out.”

Hays, though, refused to buckle, and answered with its own drive that ended early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Roy Moroni and the successful PAT kick made it 21-21. Ironically, late in the second half Moroni had a TD run called back by a holding penalty that would have put the Indians in front at the time.

On the ensuing kickoff, Hays booted the ball out of bounds and the penalty placed the ball at the Buffs’ 35-yard line with about eight minutes to play. The 65-yard drive consumed nearly six minutes off the clock, and the final drive had its own set of drama and big plays.

The Buffs had driven to the Indians’ 28-yard line where they faced a fourth-and-five situation. Wiese dropped back to pass but was forced out of the pocket, dashed out to his right and somehow found Caleb Metzen for a 24-yard gain to the 4-yard line. That set up the final two minutes where the roughing the kicker penalty allowed the Buffs another shot at the end zone and this time they cashed it in.

“The fourth down play is one of those that legends are made,” Hill said of Wiese’s grit. “He felt the pressure from the back side and was able to elude the defenders and then came up with a bullet to Metzen. It was just a great play under pressure at the biggest moment of the game.”

The Buffs, whose game play was to try and control the ball with a time-consuming running game, did that for much of the 48 minutes and it started early in the first quarter. They marched 97 yards in 16 plays and took 8 minutes, 30 seconds off the clock with Kleysteuber scooting in for the touchdown from 5-yards out and Rivera’s PAT boot made it 7-0 with 0:00 on the clock to end the opening stanza.

Hays’ speedy QB Jaren Kanak, who earlier this season had accounted for more than 400 yards of offense in a win, got the Indians on the board with a 15-yard run in the first half of the second period and the PAT tied the game at 7-all. The Indians took a 14-7 lead midway through the stanza on a 67-yard pass from Kanak to Bryce Salmans on a play Hill said occurred by the defense not being in the right place.

“For most of the night, we eliminated their big plays and that was the one goal we wanted to accomplish,” Hill said. “They did get the big pass but that was about it. Our defense played lights out most of the night.”

Following the Hays score and a couple of three-and-outs, the Buffs got the ball back and the tying score came on a halfback pass from Emmanuel Charite to Cooper Ramsey from 33-yards out. Rivera booted the PAT and that made it 14-all at intermission.

With the three-game winning streak now in hand, Hill said the key is stay positive and not rest on the success of the past three games.

“We can’t take a deep breath now. We have enough motivation with Liberal coming to town,” he said referencing the 20-6 loss in 2020 at Liberal that snapped a Hill-coached Buffs streak of 10 straight wins over the Redskins. “We need to look no further than what happened a year ago (5 turnovers in the loss). We will be ready to play. We get an opportunity to right a wrong.”

Hill said he was pleased, but not satisfied, that the Buffs have now won three straight games after that opening setback at home to Manhattan.

“If you’d told me two months ago that we would be 3-1 with the schedule we’ve had, I’d have taken it, so I’m pretty happy with where the kids have got us to,” Hill said. “They’ve had their share of being in harm’s way the last two or three seasons. They’ve worked hard to get here, and it’s good to see that pay off.”

Garden City 7; 7; 7; 6; -- 27

Hays 0; 14; 0; 7; -- 21

First Quarter

GC—Colin Kleysteuber 5 run (Issac Rivera kick), 7-0

Second Quarter

HHS—Jaren Kanak 15 run (PAT kick), 7-7

HHS—Bryce Salmans 67 pass from Jaren Kanak (PAT kick), 7-14

GC—Cooper Ramsey 33 pass from Emmanuel Charite (Issac Rivera kick), 14-14

Third Quarter

GC—Jerry Arteaga 96 pass from Caleb Wiese (Issac Rivera kick), 21-14

Fourth Quarter

HHS—Roy Moroni 1 run (PAT kick), 21-21

GC—Colin Kleysteuber 1 run (PAT kick blocked), 27-21