Garden City High School girls tennis team claims home title by one point

GCHS Athletics

It was just by the slimmest of slim margins, but sometimes that is good enough.

That might well be the feeling of Garden City High School girls’ tennis coach Logan Bevis and his Buffs team after eking out their own invitational triumph by a single point, 78-77, over Colby, on Saturday at the GCHS Tennis Complex.

With an open draw in both singles and doubles, the usual No. 2’s for the Buffs had to work extra hard to earn important parts that all played a role in the team’s victory.

The Buffs’ No. 1 doubles team of Sage Riggs and Sydney Nanninga swept all four of their matches, losing only three games in the process, to claim the doubles gold medal. Brooke Ptacek went 3-1, losing only to an unbeaten Colby player in the singles division and the doubles team of Chloe Powell and Payton Tull won a hard-earned fifth place (securing 20 points) that made all the difference in the final team standings.

Even Jocelyn Kennedy, who played in the place of Alivia Palmer, secured six points in the singles division, all of which paved the way to the team’s championship.

“Every single match mattered in such a close tournament,” Bevis said. “I’m proud of all of the girls for the way they performed today.”

Riggs and Nanning have now won all but two of their tournaments thus far, and only yielded three games in the four matches on Saturday.

“I was happy with their focus throughout the day,” Bevis said of his top doubles team. “Their final match was against a two-time state medaling team (from Scott City). “It was great to see Sage end her final home tournament with a championship, and I am excited to see where these two go as we move closer in the postseason.”

Ptacek also had a rock-solid day, finishing 3-1, losing only to unbeaten Hayden Bellamy of Colby.

Ptacek, after a first-round bye, defeated Brynna Burnett of Scott City (8-0), Andrea Morales of Dodge City (8-0) and Emily Goetz of Cimarron (8-2) before falling to Bellamy of Colby in the title match.

“She did a great job of controlling each of her matches up to the final” Bevis said of his No. 1 singles player Ptacek.

The doubles unit of Powell and Tull lost to Dodge City’s top team, but rallied to earn victories over Colby and Scott City in their final two matches to secure the fifth place finish and 20 vital points.

“They bounced back well to beat two solid teams from Colby and Scott City,” Bevis said. “I’m continuously impressed with how hard they compete, even when playing in open draws against 1’s.:

Kennedy subbed in for Palmer, who was injured earlier in the week, and despite losing her opening match, responded by winning three consecutive matches.

“Jocelyn earned some key team points for us,” Lindert said. “She had a tough loss in her first round match, but fought back to win her remaining matches. It was tough to ask her to step into the spot on such short notice, but she did an awesome job of competing. I’m excited to see her continue to grow as a tennis player and her future contributions to the program.”

The Buffs will be on the road again on Thursday when they compete at the Hutchinson Invitational.