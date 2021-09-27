Chappel leads boys team to third place

GCHS Athletics

By the middle of the cross country season, translated into the final week of September, coaches usually have a good idea of where their teams are as they prepare for the last month of the fall campaign.

Garden City High School Coach Krista Linenberger is no different, and after Saturday’s Allie T Invitational at the 4 Seasons Resort course near Augusta, the veteran Buffs’ mentor likes what she sees.

And for good reason.

The Buffs’ boys, behind junior Devin Chappel, took third out of 13 competing teams, finishing with 95 points behind runaway winner Olathe South’s 26 points and runner-up Topeka-Washburn Rural’s 85 points.

Chappel clocked a time of 16:20.65 for third place, as Great Bend junior Kaiden Esfeld took the top individual honor with a time of 16:01.78. Tyler Burns of Olathe South took second in 16:18.26.

The Buffs’ top runner was the lone top 10 finisher, but four other underclassmen came up big for the Buffs as sophomore Josiah Munoz was 14th in 16:56.92; junior Evan Gurrola 22nd in 17:18.84; a pair of freshmen in Taran Castro (17:44.01) and Hayden Nemechek (17:44.05) were 31st and 32nd. Seniors Kenji Craig and Isaiah Casados were 43rd and 46th with times of 18:01.41 and 18:14.58.

“Today was aa great day to race,” Munoz said afterward. “We fought through a lot of adversity. We are very pleased with the team placement, but we are hungry to get better.”

On the girls side, the Buffs managed a solid ninth place finish among the 13 teams, but as Linenberger noted, many of her runners had their season best marks and the team was without one of its top runners in junior Jocelyn Sosa, who is expected to return next week when the team competes in Canyon City, Colo., at the prestigious Run at the Rim at the Royal Gorge.

Blue Valley’s Tori Wingrove, a senior, clocked a time of 18:27.99 to take the top spot. Garden City was paced by freshman Cate Wiese, who ran the 5-kilometer race in a time of 20:45.44, good for a 21st place finish. Another freshman, Natalie Guevara was 44th with a time of 21:25.16; senior Maria Balderas placed 58th in 22:24.33; junior Samantha Orozco was 59th in 22:26.72; junior Lana Rodriguez 73rd in 23:50.71; senior Joscelyn Monarrez 78th with a time of 24:15.82 and junior Sara Chapa 79th in 24:25.37.

“Everyone did great today,” Wiese said. “Working hard at practice and getting to see the results of that on meet day is awesome. I feel really good about my race. I was faster than my goal time this week and that makes me really excited to see what happens as the season goes on.”

For Linenberger, the process continues and she has seen weekly progress.

“We competed hard today and went out and tested our training a little more than past weeks,” Linenberger said. “They are gaining confidence in what they are capable of, and in what they have built over the summer and early season. It’s great to see it materialize a little bit.”

Linenberger was especially pleased with her younger runners, who have slotted into varsity spots for both girls and boys.

“I think our young one’s goals are getting bigger and they’re starting to visualize where we could be in a few more weeks,” Linenberger said. “It was great to do well here and sets up a positive return to this site for (6A) state. It’s nice progress for this time in the season.”

Girls Team Scores

1. Topeka-Washburn Rural, 55; 2. Great Bend, 68; 3. Stilwell-Blue Valley, 100; 4. Shawnee Mission South, 102; 5. Olathe South, 130; 6. Blue Valley North, 144; 7. Emporia, 161; 8. Andover, 203; 9. Garden City, 243; 10. Hays, 257; 11. Basehor-Linwood, 283; 12. Valley Center, 308; 13. Augusta, 329.

Garden City Results

21. Cate Wiese, (Fr.), 20:45.44; Natalie Guevara, (Fr.), 21:25.16; 58. Maria Balderas, (Sr.), 22:24.33; 59. Samantha Orozco, (Jr.), 22:27.62; 73. Lana Rodriguez, (Jr.), 23:50.71; 78. Joscelyn Monarrez, (Sr.), 24:15.82; 79. Sara Chapa, (Jr.), 24:25.37.

Boys Team Scores

1. Olathe South, 26; 2. Topeka-Washburn Rural, 89; 3. Garden City, 95; 4. Blue Valley North, 115; 5. Shawnee Mission South, 116; 6. Stilwell-Blue Valley, 176; 7. Andover, 185; 8. Augusta, 219; 9. Valley Center, 223; 10. Emporia, 239; 11. Hays, 312; 12. Basehor-Linwood, 315; 13. Wichita Southeast, 338.

Garden City Results

3. Devin Chappel (Jr.), 16:20.65; 14. Josiah Munoz (So.), 16:56.92; 22. Evan Gurrola (Jr.), 17:18.84; 31. Taran Castro (Fr.), 17:44.01; 32. Hayden Nemechek (Fr.), 17:44.05; 43. Kenji Craig (Sr.), 18:01.41; 46. Isaiah Casados (Sr.), 18:14.58.

Next up for the Buffs will be a trip to Canon City, Colo., on Thursday where they will run at the Royal Gorge in the Run at the Rim.