Warren leads Buffaloes with second place finish

GCHS team finishes third

For nearly every Western Athletic Conference girls’ golf tournament this fall, there has been a consistent theme of team and individual competition.

The Hays High Indians sweeping to the top team spot while the same group competed with Garden City’s Ryann Warren for the top individual finish.

So it was no surprise on Thursday at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course that the same scenario unfolded for Buffs’ coach Trent Specht and his squad.

Yes, Hays High won the team title easily, shooting a four-player score of 352 while the Buffs and Dodge City each shot 391 scores. The Red Demons’ fifth player scored lower than the Buffs that proved to be the tiebreaker.

Great Bend was a distant fourth at 460 and Liberal rounded out the team scores at 506. The four lowest scores figure into the team total.

In the case of Warren, the Buffs’ junior shared the top spot with Hays High’s Katie Dinkel after the pair 10-over-par 82s on the 5,500-yard course. Dinkel won the playoff.

Warren was the lone Buffalo to place among the top 10 as Emma Ortiz’s 96 put her in 12th place. Jerika Lopez was 17th at 103 and Allie Sandoval shot a 110 for 22nd as the final counting score. Kallista Rhodes and Jacyn Vargas rounded out the scoring with 117 and 118, respectively.

Garden City Invitational

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course

(Par-72/5,500 Yards)

Team Results

1. Hays, 352; 2. Garden City, 391; 3. Dodge City, 391; 4. Great Bend, 460; 5. Liberal, 506.

Garden City Individual Results

2. Ryann Warren, 82; 12. Emma Ortiz, 96; 17. Jerika Lopez, 103; 22. Allie Sandoval, 110; 31. Kallista Rhodes, 117; 32. Jacya Vargas, 118.

Medalist: Katie Dinkel, Hays, 82.

The Buffs will return to competition on Tuesday at the Hesston Invitational, followed by the Wichita North Invitational on Sept. 29 and the Hutchinson Invitational on Sept. 30 to cap off a three-day marathon road trip.