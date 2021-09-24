GCCC drops pair of matches to Barton

GCCC Sports Information Services

The Garden City Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams hosted Barton County in conference matchups on Wednesday, coming up short in both games. The men dropped a 2-1 decision while the women were shut out 2-0.

MEN

Garden City's late-match heroics that carried them to a dramatic one-goal victory on Monday, dissipated 48 hours later.

Ricardo Sepulveda scored twice in the final 18 minutes as Barton toppled the brown and gold 2-1 Wednesday night at Broncbuster Stadium.

This was a defensive struggle for most of the match with the game remaining scoreless for the first 71 minutes. But in the 72nd, Sepulveda blasted a shot from 45 yards out that chipped in off keeper, Levi Flores to put the Cougars up 1-0. Less than 10 minutes later, Sepulveda struck again, this time off a feed from Hidetaka Nakao.

The Broncbusters though nearly pulled off another miracle. In the 84th minute, Cian Carty got loose for the home team's first goal. But Garden City's offense short circuited in the final six minutes as the Broncbusters fell to 6-3-1 overall and 1-3-1 in conference play.

WOMEN

GCCC Head Coach Corey Bryant could only watch as his offense struggled for most of Wednesday's match.

The Broncbusters were limited to just nine shots, their defense yielded two goals in the first 45 minutes, and Barton topped Garden City 2-0 at Broncbuster Stadium.

Garden City did not record a shot in the first half. Meantime, the Cougars were on the attack right from the start, finally cashing in when Dahien Cabrera beat Anahi Castillo for the first goal of the match in the 24th minute. Annika Gerdau added another score 11 minutes later, and Barton had a 2-0 cushion.

That's all the Cougars needed.

Garden City missed several chances to get on the board in the second half including a point-blank miss by Carys Greive midway through the period.

The GCCC women travel to El Dorado on Saturday to face Butler.