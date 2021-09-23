Garden falls to Dodge in OT

GCHS Athletics

There rarely is a match between the Garden City Buffaloes and Dodge City Red Demons boys’ soccer programs that doesn’t produce some level of drama.

Perhaps Tuesday’s match on the pitch at Dodge City’s Memorial Stadium, the drama may well have been at a fever pitch level.

After a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation, the Demons got a rebound goal from striker Mike Sandoval that just eased past Buffalo goalkeeper Daniel Zamaripa for the game-winning score at the 7:37 mark of the 82nd minute in extra time.

The Buffs, who saw their season record slip to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Western Athletic Conference, battled the state-ranked and defending 6A champions on even terms throughout. Dodge City, meanwhile, remained unbeaten at 7-0 overall and improved to 3-0 in the WAC.

GCHS Coach Jose Vital Caro said the Buffs played an inspired game and in many cases had the edge in ball control over the Demons. The Buffs finished with 13 shots to just 8 for the Demons. Zamaripa came up big throughout with 9 saves while DC keeper Danny Ruiz repelled four of the potential scores by the Buffaloes.

The game-winning play came on a free kick by the Demons on a straight shot toward Zamaripa, who deflected the ball off to his right and about 5 yards from the net, only to have Sandoval in the right place for the Demons and kicked the ball into the lower left edge of the net, just missing the left goalpost by inches.

“Both teams really gave every fan their ticket’s money worth and much more,” Vital Caro said. “The fact that it was a scoreless game throughout the regular 80 minutes really tells you it was something.”

Vital Caro described the entire match as a big battle between the two WAC rivals.

“As a team, we prepared for this game all season long,” the GCHS coach said. “Even though we didn’t get the result we wanted, I have to say I felt absolutely good about my team. You had to be there to realize that Garden City outplayed Dodge for most of the game.”

The teams will have their big rematch on Sept. 30 in Garden City at Buffalo Stadium, but before that the Buffs have two critical WAC road games on Thursday they traveled to Hays (GC won 2-0 earlier in the season), and then Sept. 28 at Great Bend.

“I’m almost certain now that we have the ability to beat them,” Vital Caro said. “Plans don’t always go your way, but the sun shines for everybody’s day. It’s only a matter of waiting for our time, which I’m sure is coming.”