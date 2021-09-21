GCHS’ Riggs hits century mark in career wins on the court

GCHS Athletics

Buffalo girls’ tennis claims Campus title

It was bound to happen at some point of the 2021 Garden City High School girls tennis season.

Senior Sage Riggs would hit that milestone 100-win standard before her fourth and final year of high school tennis had the final curtain call.

That accomplishment came on Monday when the Buffs team captured the Haysville-Campus Round-Robin as Riggs and her doubles partner, Sydney Nanninga, swept all four of their matches.

It was one of three triumphs of the four divisions for Coach Logan Bevis’ squad, also claiming victories in No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles while adding in a runner-up finish in No. 1 singles. That provided the Buffs with 18 points to take the top team spot.

Host Campus was second with 10 points, Wichita Northwest third with eight, Dodge City fourth with seven and Wichita South with one.

Riggs and Nanninga were dominant throughout their four matches, beating Wichita South’s top squad, 8-0; Dodge City, 8-0; Wichita Northwest, 8-0; and rounding out with an 8-3 victory over Campus’ No. 1 doubles team. It was the third consecutive tournament triumph for the Buffs’ top doubles unit.

“They played solid and stayed focused throughout the day,” Bevis said. “Also a big day for Sage, with the four victories, now has 100 career varsity wins, an impressive accomplishment. She has been awesome for us all four years on and off the court, and it was great to see her reach this milestone.”

Payton Tull and Chloe Powell also posted a 4-0 record en route to the No. 2 doubles victory. And they did it in impressive fashion, too. The pair lost only two games of the four victories.

They dropped the Wichita South team, 8-1; the Dodge City team by the same 8-0 count; Wichita Northwest, 8-1; and Campus, 8-0.

“They played solid tennis today,” Bevis said. “Overall, I was happy with their focus. I think some of their growth was on full display today as they comfortably won their matches.”

The toughest division for the Buffs came at No. 2 singles with Alivia Palmer. She did post a 4-0 mark, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing. She downed Wichita South’s player, 8-1; then Dodge City, 8-4; followed with an 8-0 victory over Wichita Northwest and finished off Campus with an 8-4 margin.

“Alivia had an up and down day but showed some resiliency to finish the day at 4-0 and in first place despite some tense moments in a few matches,” Bevis said. “I was happy with her hustle and am excited to see how she will compete in the upcoming open draw style tournaments.”

Junior Brooke Ptacek was the lone non-winner at No. 1 singles, but still had a solid outing, going 3-1 to place second in the toughest draw of the day.

She opened with 8-0 victories over players from Wichita South and Dodge City before running into a buzz-saw with Wichita Northwest’s top player, falling 8-1. But she bounced back to defeat Campus’ top player, 8-4, in a tough match.

“Brooke was in control of all three matches she won, but ran into a very solid player from Wichita Northwest whose consistency proved too much for to handle this time,” Bevis said.

The Buffs have little time to enjoy the victory as they were headed to McPherson on Tuesday to play in the Bullpup Invitational. There, all the No. 1s and 2s will be put into an open draw, making it more challenging for the No. 2 singles and doubles players.

Following Tuesday’s road tourney, the Buffs will host their own invitational on Saturday with matches slated to begin at 9 a.m. at the GCHS Tennis Complex.