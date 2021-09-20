Brownlie’s hat trick leads Garden City past OPSU

GCCC Sports Information Services

Ross Brownlie scored three times, and Garden City Community College shutout Oklahoma Panhandle State, 4-0 Thursday at Broncbuster Stadium.

Playing without several key starters, Head Coach Corey Bryant's reserves stepped up in a big way. After Theom Samba put Garden City in front with a goal in the fifth minute of the match, it was Brownlie slipping one past Luis Crispin for a 2-0 advantage. He scored again in the 26th minute; then capped off a sensational offensive night with an unassisted goal in the 64th, completing the brown and gold's first shutout victory since Oct. 5, 2019, when they blanked Metropolitan, 1-0.

Jafar Chehade started in goal and recorded two saves. Garden City outshot the Aggies 23-4.