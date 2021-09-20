Bailey sees bright spots in setbacks

GCHS Athletics

MAIZE - Despite winning just one of five matches at Saturday’s Maize High Invitational, Garden City High School volleyball coach Trista Bailey still sees a silver lining in what has been a difficult first month of the 2021 campaign.

Playing perhaps its toughest schedule in years, the Buffs lost four matches, but three of those came in three-set tie-break battles with state-ranked 5A Newton (25-21, 17-25, 19-25), Goddard-Eisenhower (14-25, 25-23, 15-25) and Valley Center (5-25, 25-19, 16-25). They lost to Class 6A No. 7-ranked Hutchinson in straight sets (11-25, 13-25). Their lone win came in the final match of the day against Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel (25-19, 27-25).

“The fact that three of our four losses were in three sets shows a lot about this team,” Bailey said. “We are inexperienced, we know that, but they are learning and they are competing. They are getting better. And at this point, that’s all I could ask from this group.”

The 1-4 mark left the Buffs with a season mark of 5-12. They will resume action on Sept. 28 when they travel to Dodge City for a triangular that also includes Liberal.

“The frustrating part about yesterday (Saturday) was that our sets were all determined in the first ten points,” Bailey said. “If we were within a point or two when the other team had 10 points, we came out on top. If we weren’t, we lost big. So that became a priority for us. Win the first 10.”

In the Newton match, Mackenzie Lucas led in kills with 8 and Piper Harris added 6. Harris also had a pair of service aces. Mya DeLaCruz had 20 assists. Jesykah Foster topped the digs category with 8 while Delacruz and Harris were next with 7 each.

Against Hutchinson, Harris and Lucas had four kills each, Delacruz 8 assists and Foster 5 digs. In the three-set loss to Goddard-Eisenhower, Harris led the way with 8 kills and Kamdyn Carr added 5. Delacruz provided 16 assists in the match while Foster and Taylor Mesa came up with 13 and 11 digs, respectively.

The loss to Valley Center saw Harris and Lucas once again at the top of the kill’s stat line with 8 and 7, respectively. Delacruz had 3 service aces and Harris 2. Delacruz had 18 assists while Foster paced the team in digs with 6.

The finale, a straight-set win over Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, had Harris coming up with 9 kills. Foster and Harris each had four service aces and Delacruz three, coming up big with 15 service aces against the Lady Crusaders while serving as a team at 98.1 percent. Delacruz had 22 assists and Foster 5 digs.

“I know our kids are discouraged by their record,” Bailey said. “And more than anything, I want them to be rewarded for their hard work and improvement. But it doesn’t always work like that. We just have to keep grinding and keep their focus on what they are doing better each day. There is no teacher like experience and that’s exactly what they are getting week after week.”