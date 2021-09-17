Buffalo volleyball goes 2-1 at Hays quadrangular

GCHS Athletics

HAYS - On the win-loss side of the ledger, Thursday’s triangular for the Garden City High School Buffaloes volleyball team was a success, grabbing a pair of wins against Ulysses and Pratt, but falling to Western Athletic Conference opponent Hays at the Hays quadrangular.

The Buffs garnered victories over the Tigers of Ulysses in straight sets, 25-16, 25-17 and also in straight sets over Pratt by scores of 25-22, 25-21. In their middle match against Hays, the Buffs fell short in a three-set marathon nail-biter as Hays won the opening set 26-24 before the Buffs responded in kind with the same score. The third and deciding match was close most of the way, with Hays prevailing 25-20 in the deciding set.

Thursday’s mark left the Buffs with a season record of 4-8 and they will have less than 48 hours to get ready for Saturday’s Maize Invitational.

In the Ulysses victory, Mackenzie Lucas and Kamdyn Carr led the way with six and four kills, respectively. Mya Delacruz had two service aces and 15 assists, Taylor Mesa added a pair of service aces while Kate McDonald came up with four digs.

In the heartbreak loss to Hays, Piper Harris led the way with six kills while Mikayla Martinez and Carr each had four. Delacruz finished with three service aces, 16 assists and seven digs. Jennicah Pinchon had two service aces and Jesykah Foster had six digs.

Against Pratt’s Greenbacks, Lucas and Harris topped the kill category with eight and five, respectively. Foster had two service aces and Delacruz 13 assists. Adeleena Unzueta led with eight digs with Mesa and Harris close behind with seven and six.