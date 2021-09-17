GCHS harriers compete at Hays

GCHS Athletics

VICTORIA - Not only did the Garden City High School cross country teams have to battle hot and windy weather conditions and a tough course, but they had to do so without two of their standout runners – one each on the boys and girls side.

That was the storyline at Thursday’s Hays Invitational, where the Buffs’ boys took second and the girls third over the Sand Plum layout in nearby Victoria.

Running without Isaiah Casados on the boys side and top runner Jocelyn Sosa on the girls team, the Buffs used top 10 finishes by Devin Chappel (5th, 17:12.24) and Evan Gurrola (8th, 17:21.64) to finish with 60 points behind champion Manhattan’s 25 points. Dodge City was a distant third with 82 points.

Ben Mosier of Manhattan captured the individual title with a time of 16:50.33.

Josiah Munoz took 12th with a time of 17:45.31 while Taran Castro, Hayden Nemechek and Kenji Craig ran together and finished 17th through 19th in times of 18:06.13, 18:07.52 and 18:12.79. The top five times figured into the team points.

On the girls side, with Sosa out, Natalie Guevara Rios occupied the Buffs’ top spot, placing 10th with a time of 21:42.64 over the 5-kilometer layout.

“I’m proud of how I did this meet because I have been wanting to run on varsity for a very long time,” Guevara Rios said. “I pushed myself to reach new levels and cut a minute thirty off my time. I am excited to get better.”

Cate Wiese was next for the girl’s team, which finished with 87 points behind winning Manhattan’s 20 points and Dodge City’s 61. Wiese clocked a 21:54.13. Samantha Orozco was 23rd in 23:22.35 and Lana Rodriguez had the final counting time/finish with 24:18.82, taking 33rd. Joscelyn Monarrez-Cruz was 37th with a time of 25:19.23.

Dodge City’s Serenity Larson, last year’s WAC champion, captured the top spot with a time of 20:14.38. Manhattan, en route to the easy team win, occupied the second through seventh-place finishers.

For Chappel, last year’s WAC runner-up, the race provided another step forward as the Buffs head into the middle portion of their fall season over the next two to three weeks.

“Today was a very good meet for the team,” Chappel said. “Getting to run with another really good team like Manhattan really helped us to push harder and it resulted in some really good times as a team.”

Gurrola, who has been near the top of the Buffs’ runners this year in the early weeks, said with Casados out, it provided an opportunity for some of the younger runners to get some varsity experience.

“It’s always hard running without one of your best guys, but we had our younger guys step up,” Gurrola said. “It was a good race, but we still have lots of work to do.”

Coach Krista Linenberger said it was a solid outing for the teams considering how difficult the weather and the Sand Plum layout provided a big test.

“It was a good step in the right direction in place of many of them today,” Linenberger said. “You had to have a tougher mindset for this course. With the finish times, we made some good progress. Isaiah and Jocelyn will both be back to displace points for us.”

Both Buffalo teams will travel to Augusta on Sept. 25 for the Wichita State University Invitational, site of this year’s Class 6A state meet on Oct. 30.

Team Scores

Boys

1. Manhattan, 25; 2. Garden City, 60; 3. Dodge City, 82; 4. Goddard-Eisenhower, 86; 5. Salina Central, 136; 6. Salina South, 154; 7. Hays, 167.

Girls

1. Manhattan, 20; 2. Dodge City, 61; 3. Garden City, 87; 4. Goddard-Eisenhower, 95; 5. Hays, 96.