Garden City rallies to knock off Liberal

Two second-half goals lead to 3-2 triumph

It was a reminder on Thursday at Buffalo Stadium for the Garden City Buffaloes’ boys’ soccer team just how tough the Western Athletic Conference has been and will be.

The Buffs had to use two goals well past the middle of the second half to squeak out a 3-2 triumph over the Liberal Redskins in a WAC battle.

After leading 1-0 at halftime, the Buffs saw their slim lead disappear within a span of just 18 seconds when Emmanuel Ortuno and Giezi Gonzalez pushed in goals at the 27:24 and 27:06 mark of the 53rd minute to lift the Redskins from that 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead.

With a strong southerly wind of about 25 miles per hour, the Buffs had to contend with that in the second half after having the wind at their back in the opening 40 minutes.

Roger Benitez got the score knotted at 2-apiece when he utilized a penalty kick opportunity to rifle the ball into the lower right side of the net, easily beating Liberal goalkeeper Samuel Hernandez. That came at the 57th minute with 22:57 remaining in the match.

The Buffs’ Marvin Fierro produced the game-winner on a dribble straight down the middle of the pitch between two Liberal defenders and was able to drill it in past a diving Hernandez with 14:56 to play in the 65th minute.

Garden’s Alex Macias had put the Buffs on top early with an unassisted goal in the 23rd minute.

Liberal missed a golden opportunity when Angel Munoz had a brief opening just in front of the Buffs’ Daniel Zamaripa, but the shot hit the top crossbar, bouncing away.

The Buffs improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the WAC. They will get their showdown match at Dodge City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at DCHS’s Memorial Stadium. The Red Demons were 5-0 going into their Thursday WAC match with Hays. The Demons are the defending Class 6A and WAC champions.

Liberal 0 2 -- 2

Garden City 1 2 -- 3

First Half

GC: Alex Macias, goal, unassisted, 23rd minute

Second Half

LIB: Emmanuel Ortuno, goal, unassisted, 53rd minute

LIB: Giezi Gonzalez, unassisted, 53rd minute

GC: Roger Benitez, penalty kick, 57th minute

GC: Marvin Fierro, unassisted, 65th minute

Shots: Liberal 10, Garden City 16. Goalkeeper Saves: Liberal (Hernandez 4), Garden City (Zamaripa 4). Corner Kicks: Liberal 2, Garden City 6. Yellow & Red Cards: Mario Santos, Liberal.