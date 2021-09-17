Area teams move up in KVA state rankings

Garden City Telegram

The Kansas Volleyball Association announces the 2021 Week 2 volleyball rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Sept. 13. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2020-21 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.

Rank – School – Record – (Last Week’s Ranking)

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 8-0 (1) 2. Blue Valley North 12-1 (2) 3. Blue Valley West 4-2 (3) 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 6-2 (4) 5. Lawrence-Free State 3-0 (5) 6. Wichita Northwest 10-0 (6) 7. Hutchinson 9-0 (7) 8. Blue Valley 2-1 (9) 9. Blue Valley Northwest 3-2 (10) 10. Olathe North 6-3 (NR).

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 5-0 (1) 2. St. James Academy 7-4 (2) 3. Lansing 7-1 (3) 4. Mill Valley 7-2 (4) 5. Maize South 9-2 (7) 6. Shawnee Heights 3-1 (NR) 7. Seaman 7-5 (NR) 8. Basehor-Linwood 6-2 (5) 9. Spring Hill 6-3 (6) 10. Newton 5-2 (NR).

Class 4A

1. Louisburg 9 - 2 ( 2) 2. Andale 12 -1 (4) 3. Bishop Miege 0 -3 (1) 4. Circle 8 - 1 (5) 5. McPherson 7 - 2 (3) 6. Clay Center 9 -0 (8) 7. Baldwin 10 -1 (10) 8. Nickerson 11 - 4 (7) 9. Rose Hill 7 -0 ( 6 ) 10. Paola 7 -3 (NR).

Class 3A

1. Smoky Valley 15 -1 (1) 2. Cheney 10 -1 (2) 3. Nemaha Central 8 -1 ( 3 ) 4. Beloit 8 -2 (4) 5. Thomas More Prep -Marian 10 -3 (5) 6. Riverton 9 -1 (8) 7. Hiawatha 8 -2 (6) 8. Scott Community 10 -2 (10) 9. Eureka 11 -0 (NR) 10. Goodland 3 -1 (9).

Class 2A

1. Heritage Christian 12 -0 (1) 2. Garden Plain 8 - 1 (3) 3. Smith Center 4 -0 (2) 4. Wabaunsee 12 - 1 (4) 5. Jefferson County North 7 - 2 (5) 6. Hillsboro 11 - 4 ( 6 ) 7. Sedgwick 13 -3 (8) 8. Meade/Fowler 10 - 0 (NR) 9. Ellinwood 9 -1 (9) 10. Sterling 9 -3 (10).

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Pretty Prairie 10-1 (2) 2. Central Plains 7-1 (1) 3. Kiowa County 10-1 (5) 4. Little River 8-1 (6) 5. Lebo 10-1 (3) 6. Victoria 9-0 (4) 7. Centralia 9-2 (9) 8. South Gray 8-1 (NR) 9. Sylvan-Lucas 7-3 (NR) 10. Pratt-Skyline 8-3 (10).

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Hanover 10-0 (1) 2. Attica 9-0 (2) 3. St. Francis/Cheylin 10-2 (4) 4. Golden Plains 14-1 (3) 5. Linn 7-3 (9) 6. Dighton 8-2 (6) 7. Wheatland-Grinnell 10-5 (8) 8. St. Paul 9-0 (NR) 9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 8-3 (5) 10. Logan/Palco 5-4 (NR).