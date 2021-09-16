Buffalo girls' tennis claims Dodge City title

GCHS Athletics

Just a few weeks into the 2021 season and Garden City High School girls’ tennis coach Logan Bevis is already seeing the benefit of pairing up his former No. 1 singles player with a No. 1 doubles player from the 2020 campaign.

Sage Riggs and Sydney Nanninga continued to excel playing doubles as the Buffs’ duo swept all three of their matches after being seeded No. 1 and earning a first-round bye. Then, they routed Great Bend’s Samantha Mayers and Taylor Lashley, 6-0, in the quarterfinals; dominated Hays’ Caroline Robben and Sage Zweifel in the semifinals, 6-2, before winning in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, over Dodge City’s Becca Unruh and America Gamez in the championship match.

“Sage and Sydney had another solid day,” Bevis said. “I was happy that pace of play allowed the final to be played in a regional format (best 2 out of 3 sets), giving the kids an opportunity to prepare for the post-season. The Dodge City match was really competitive, despite the 6-3 score-line. Again, I was impressed by their focus throughout matches, and I am excited to see how they will compete when we travel back east next week.”

Brooke Ptacek, who had bowed out of her last match on Saturday in Great Bend due to an injury, bounced back by claiming the gold medal in singles as the tournament used an open draw format, putting Nos. 1 and 2 into a 16-player bracket and seeding them.

Ptacek opened with back-to-back 6-0 shutouts in the first and quarterfinal rounds, blanking Nathaly Rios of Dodge City Blue and Jacianna River of Liberal. In the semifinals, Ptacek outlasted Morgan Shorb of Hays in a tiebreaker, winning 6-5 (2). In the title match, she handled Katie Classen of Liberal, 6-2. She had lost to Classen on Saturday in Great Bend.

“Brooke had a nice bounce-back performance,” Bevis said. “Her most competitive match of the day was the semifinals against Hays’ Shorb. She fell behind 0-3, but did an excellent job of working her way back into the match, eventually winning on the tiebreaker. She played a complete match in the finals.”

Alivia Palmer went 2-2, in finishing fourth in the tough open draw bracket. She opened with wins over Kaylin Wahlmeier of Great Bend 6-5, (1), and a 6-1 triumph over Laura Daniel of Great Bend. She dropped her semifinal match to Liberal’s Katie Classen (6-1) and then the third-place to Morgan Shorb of Hays (6-1).

“She played the No. 1s from both Liberal and Hays, coming up short, but overall I was encouraged by her ability to compete in an open draw and have success against some No. 1 singles players.”

Chloe Powell and Payton Tull also had to navigate the open draw competition and responded with a quarterfinal win over Lanee Harp and Shiya Bhakta of Liberal, 6-1, before dropping a semifinal match in a tough loss to Dodge City’s Unruh and Gamez, 6-5 (2). They then survived the dramatic third-place match, winning 6-5 (2) in another tiebreaker.

“Payton and Chloe also had a good showing in the open draw format,” Bevis said. “I was happy with how they recovered for their third-place match after losing a tightly-contested semifinal against Dodge’s 1s in a tiebreaker. They adjusted well to their opponents’ lobs throughout the match and made some good adjustments to secure the victory.”

Team Results

1. Garden City, 70; 2. Hays, 44; 3. Liberal, 43; 4. Dodge City, 40; 5. Great Bend, 34; 6. Made, 23; 7. Dodge City Extra, 22.

Garden City Results

Singles – Brooke Ptacek, 1st, 4-0; def. Nathaly Rios, DC Blue, 6-0; def. Jacianna River, LIB, 6-0; def. Morgan Shorb, Hays, 6-5 (2); def. Katie Classen, LIB, 6-2.

Alivia Palmer, 4th, 2-2; def. Kaylin Wahlmeier, Great Bend, 6-5 (1); def. Laura Daniel, Great Bend, 6-1; lost to Katie Classen, LIB, 6-1; lost to Morgan Shorb, Hays, 6-1.

Doubles – Sage Riggs/Sydney Nanninga, 1st, 4-0; vs. bye, 1st round; def. Samantha Mayers/Taylor Lashley, Great Bend, 6-0; def. Caroline Robben/Sage Zweifel, Hays, 6-2; def. Becca Unruh/America Gamez, DC Red, 6-2, 6-3.

Chloe Powell/Payton Tull, 3rd, 3-1; vs. bye, 1st round; def. Lanee Harp/Shiya Bhakta, LIB, 6-1; lost to Becca Unruh/America Gamez, DC Red, 6-5 (2); def. Caroline Robben/Sage Zweifel, Hays, 6-5 (3).

The Buffs will return to action on Sept. 20 when they travel to Haysville for the Campus Invitational. Garden City will host its home tournament on Sept. 25.