GCHS boys soccer routs TMP

GCHS Athletics

Mercy rule ends GC win at 10-0

When the Garden City High School boys’ soccer team walked off the field at Hays-Thomas More Prep on Tuesday at halftime with a 5-0 lead, it was apparent the game was well in the hands of the Buffaloes.

Little did anyone know, however, that the second half would be extended only 10 more minutes when the Buffs exploded for five goals in that time frame, ending with a 10-0 victory over the Monarchs in a game stopped by the 10-gal mercy rule.

Tuesday’s victory enabled the Buffs to improve their season slate to 4-1 as they now re-start their Western Athletic Conference race on Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. (5 p.m. junior varsity) game at home against Liberal at Buffalo Stadium.

Martin Fierro was the ringleader for the Buffs’ onslaught by scoring a 3-goal hat trick while David Hernandez and Roger Benitez each contributed two. Chris Barragan, Emiliano Garcia and Erick Tamayo scored one goal apiece.

The Buffaloes finished with 22 shots on goal while the stingy defense didn’t yield a single shot on goal to the Monarchs. It was the fourth time so far early in the schedule that the Buffs’ defense has not been scored upon during regulation. The team’s lone setback thus far was a 4-2 decision against Goddard in the Goddard tournament.