Scott City, Dighton crack top 10 in state volleyball rankings

Garden City Telegram

The Kansas Volleyball Association has announce the 2021 Week 1 state volleyball rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Sept. 6. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2020-21 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the end of September.

Rank – School – Record – (Pre-Season Ranking)

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 4-0 (3) 2. Blue Valley North 4-0 (4) 3. Blue Valley West 4-1 (1) 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 4-0 (8) 5. Lawrence-Free State 1-0 (5) 6. Wichita Northwest 2-0 (9 7. Hutchinson 7-0 (NR) 8. Derby 5-1 (NR) 9. Blue Valley 2-1 (7) 10. Blue Valley Northwest 2-1 (6)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-0 (1) 2. St. James Academy 2-1 (2) 3. Lansing 1-1 (3) 4. Mill Valley 3-1 (6) 5. Basehor-Linwood 3-0 (NR) 6. Spring Hill 1-1 (4) 7. Maize South 5-2 (5) 8. Andover 5-1 (NR) 9. Great Bend 4-1 (9) 10. Bishop Carroll 1-0 (7)

Class 4A

1. Bishop Miege 0-2 (1) 2. Louisburg 5-0 (6) 3. McPherson 6-1 (3) 4. Andale 5-1 (2) 5. Circle 2-0 (5) 6. Rose Hill 6-0 (NR) 7. Nickerson 7-1 (9) 8. Clay Center 2-0 (8) 9. Clearwater 1-1 (7) 10. Baldwin 6-1 (NR)

Class 3A

1. Smoky Valley 8-1 (1) 2. Cheney 3-1 (2) 3. Nemaha Central 6-1 (5) 4. Beloit 3-0 (NR) 5. Thomas More Prep-Marian 8-3 (3) 6. Hiawatha 2-0 (NR) 7. Phillipsburg 3-1 (6) 8. Riverton 3-0 (8) 9. Goodland 2-0 (9) 10. Scott City 5-2 (NR)

Class 2A

1. Heritage Christian 7-0 (1) 2. Smith Center 2-0 (2) 3. Garden Plain 2-0 (3) 4. Wabaunsee 7-0 (4) 5. Jefferson County North 2-0 (5) 6. Hillsboro 7-1 (8) 7. Inman 6-0 (NR) 8. Sedgwick 6-3 (6) 9. Ellinwood 3-1 (NR) 10. Sterling 7-3 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Central Plains 3-0 (1) 2. Pretty Prairie 8-1 (3) 3. Lebo 2-0 (2) 4. Victoria 4-0 (7) 5. Kiowa County 8-0 (9) 6. Little River 3-0 (5) 7. St. John-Hudson 6-1 (4) 8. Burlingame 1-0 (8) 9. Centralia 4-2 (NR) 10. Pratt-Skyline 6-3 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Hanover 3-0 (1) 2. Attica 6-0 (2) 3. Golden Plains 7-1 (4) 4. St. Francis 3-1 (5) 5. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 3-0 (10) 6. Dighton 8-2 (NR) 7. Central Christian 4-3 (3) 8. Wheatland-Grinnell 5-3 (6) 9. Linn 1-1 (7) 10. South Central 4-2 (9)