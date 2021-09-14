Meade volleyball goes undefeated on Saturday

Garden City Telegram

JETMORE - Meade High School’s volleyball team walked away with the tournament title Saturday during the Hodgeman County tournament at Jetmore. The Buffaloes went 4-0 on the day.

Meade captured pool play wins against Ingalls, 25-4 and 25-9; and South Central, 25-15 and 25-22. The Buffaloes defeated Hodgeman County 25-8 and 25-18 in a semifinal match to advance to the championship. In the title match, Meade defeated South Central 25-21 and 25-11.

Ingalls went 0-3 in the tournament, dropping its opening match to Meade; a 13-25 and 6-25 loss to South Central; then to Minneola, 14-25 and 13-25.

Moscow also went 0-3 on the day with losses to Hodgeman County, 22-25 and 21-25; a close match with Hill City, 22-25 and 23-25; then a 3-set match to Minneola, 21-25, 25-21 and 19-25.