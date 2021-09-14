Buffalo golfers take second at Liberal

GCHS Athletics

Garden City High School’s girls’ golf team placed four players among the top 10 in Monday’s Liberal Invitational to propel the Buffs to a second-place finish in the third of five Western Athletic Conference tournaments for the 2021 campaign.

The tournament, played over the Willow Tree Golf Course, was contested only for nine holes, with junior Ryann Warren taking fourth place with a score of 44 to lead the way for Coach Trent Specht.

Allie Sandoval’s 48 was good for a tie for seventh place, while Emma Ortiz and Jerika Lopez were right behind with scores of 49, sharing 10th place.

That gave the Buffs a team total of 190 strokes, with league favorite Hays claiming another victory with a total of 175. Dodge City, which had finished ahead of the Buffs at both Hays and Dodge City, was a single shot behind at 191. Liberal and Great Bend rounded out the team scores with 221 and 222, respectively.

Medalist honors went to Hays High’s Katie Dinkel with a 39 while Indians’ teammate Abbie Norris was second with a 42. Third place was Ashlyn Armstrong of Dodge City with a 43.

The WAC championship, both team and individual, is decided in a series of five tournaments, with each school hosting a tournament. Team points are awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis while individuals receive points for a top 10 finish.

Through three events, with Garden City and Great Bend remaining, Hays is in front on the team race with 15 points while Dodge City is second with 11 and Garden City third with 10. Individually, Warren shares the top spot with Dinkel, each recording 41.5 points while Armstrong is a distant third with 33.5 points.

The Buffaloes will have a little more than a week to prepare for their next competition, when they host the Garden City Invitational on Sept. 23 at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course. The WAC race closes out on Oct. 5 at Great Bend.

The Class 6A regional will be contested at Carey Park Golf Course in Hutchinson on Oct. 11 and should they qualify, the Buffs would compete at the 6A state tournament on Oct. 18 and 19 at Emporia Municipal Golf Course.