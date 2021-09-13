GCHS boys soccer blanks Rose Hill, 3-0

GCHS Athletics

Claim third place in Goddard tourney

Garden City High School’s boys soccer team continued its strong start to the 2021 season on Saturday, when it blanked Rose Hill, 3-0, in the third-place game of the Goddard Tournament at Goddard Stadium.

The victory improved the Buffs’ record to 3-1, having lost only to host Goddard, 4-2, in the Thursday semifinal after winning a 5-4 penalty kick contest against Buhler the previous Tuesday to open the tournament.

It was another stellar effort from the Buffs, especially on the defensive end of the pitch, where they yielded only three shots on goal for the 80-minute match. Meanwhile, the Buffs’ offense did get three goals but peppered the Rose Hill goalkeepers with 35 shots.

“We had a lot of good looks, but couldn’t get very many shots to go in,” said head coach Jose Vital Caro. “But the boys played hard and we saw a lot of good things during the three matches.”

Junior midfielder David Hernandez scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 17th minute and then teammate Roger Benitez added a free kick two minutes later to make it 2-0 and that’s how it stood at intermission.

Benitez would add insurance to the Buffs’ lead when he dribbled through the Rose Hill defense and scored an unassisted goal in the 68th minute to close out the scoring.

The Buffaloes will be on the road Tuesday at TMP before facing Liberal in a Western Athletic Conference match at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Buffalo Stadium.

Garden City 2; 1; -- 3

Rose Hill 0; 0; -- 0

First Half

GC—David Hernandez, goal, 17th minute, unassisted, 1-0.

GC—Roger Benitez, goal, free kick, 19th minute, 2-0.

Second Half

GC—Roger Benitez, goal, 68th minute, 3-0.

Shots: Garden City 35, Rose Hill 3. Saves: GC (Daniel Zamaripa 3), RH (16).