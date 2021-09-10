Late goals doom GCHS in 4-2 loss to Goddard

GCHS Athletics

GODDARD - For 70 minutes of Thursday’s semifinal battle with host and top-seeded Goddard, the Garden City Buffaloes boys’ soccer team played on equal terms as the teams were locked in a 2-2 tie.

But the host Lions managed to push through two goals in the final 10 minutes that secured a 4-2 victory of the Goddard Tournament that dealt the Buffs their first loss of the season after two wins.

They had earned a dramatic 5-4 penalty kick win on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round against Buhler and also opened the season with a 2-0 WAC win over Hays. They will now play Rose Hill at 9 a.m. Saturday for the third-place finish.

The first half of Thursday’s semi saw the teams head off the pitch tied at 1-all. Goddard had scored first in the opening 10 minutes with Garden’s Victor Adame pulling the Buffs even with a goal in the 30th minute.

When the second half began, the teams traded goals over the next 30 minutes with the score knotted at 2-apiece, but then the Lions pushed through the game-winner and eventual final goal in the final 10 minutes to advance to the finals of their own tournament.

GCHS Head Coach Jose Vital-Caro said two mistakes caused two counter attack goals by the Lions over the final 10 minutes of the regulation clock.

The Buffs, now 2-1, will face Rose Hill for third place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Goddard Stadium. Following the tournament, the Buffs’ slate will consist of a road trip to Hays on Sept. 14 to face Thomas More Prep and then will host Liberal on Sept. 16 at Buffalo Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. start on the pitch for a Western Athletic Conference matchup.