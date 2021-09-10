Buff golfers fifth at Dodge City Invitational

GCHS Athletics

Warren paces team with top 10 finish

DODGE CITY - Garden City High School’s Ryann Warren finished seventh individually at Thursday’s Dodge City Invitational golf tournament with a score of 84, but more important, her score was the top score among the five Western Athletic Conference competing teams.

With a number of non-WAC teams competing, Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel ran away with team honors by shooting a sizzling 296 for the four counting scores, with Hays High a distant second at 370. But the Hays score was the tops for the WAC scores in the second conference tourney of the season.

Maize was third at 383 and Dodge City fourth with 389, followed closely by the Buffs at 394. There were 12 teams in the tournament.

Maize High’s Kinslea Jones was medalist with a 2-under-par 69 over the 5,090-yard Mariah Hills Golf Course layout.

Allie Sandoval had the next best score for coach Trent Specht’s squad with a 98, followed by counting scores of Emma Ortiz at 104 and Jerika Lopez at 107.

The Buffs will resume competition on Monday at the Liberal Invitational to be played at Willow Tree Golf Course. It will mark the third WAC tournament of the five conference events this season.

Dodge City Invitational

At Mariah Hills Golf Course (Par 71)

Team Scores

1. Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 296; 2. Hays 370; 3. Maize, 383; 4. Dodge City, 389; 5. Garden City, 394; 6. Goddard-Eisenhower, 399; 7. Salina South, 407; 8. Great Bend, 412; 9. Goddard, 426; 10. Wichita North, 437; 11. Wichita Collegiate, 454; 12. Liberal, 456.