GCCC teams move up in polls

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College sports teams moved up in the polls this week. The football team, opening its season on Saturday, moved up to the No. 3 slot in a NJCAA poll and the cross country teams broke into the top 10 in another poll. The women are ranked sixth and the men are tied for ninth.

Football

Thanks to a major upset, the Broncbusters moved up to No. 3 in the latest NJCAA rankings released on Tuesday.

"We have to take care of our own business," Head Coach, Tom Minnick said. "We can't get caught up in all of that."

With Hutchinson's seven-turnover debacle in an eye-opening 17-10 loss to Coffeyville on Saturday, the top 15 was completely revamped in week two. Garden City moved from No. 5 to No. 3, Snow slid up to No. 1 followed by Northwest Mississippi. Iowa Western is fourth, and Kilgore is No. 5.

"The polls are always fluid because somebody will always get upset," Minnick explained.

The Broncbusters have now been ranked in 47 straight polls and 54 out of the last 58. They open the regular season on Saturday at Fort Scott. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Buster TV.

Cross Country

The recognition just keeps on coming for the Broncbuster cross country teams.

On Wednesday, the Garden City women were ranked sixth in the nation by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Association while the men were tied for ninth with Central Arizona.

The men are coming off a seventh-place finish at the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic where Dennis Mutia won the individual crown with a school record time of 19:48.7.

The women were paced by Shareen Cheruiyot, who took seventh with a new school best 19:42.2.

Both teams return to action on Sept. 18 at the Oklahoma State Jamboree.

Mutai, Cheruiyot named Runners of the Week

It was a big week for the Broncbuster cross country team. Dennis Mutai and Shareen Cheruiyot have been named the Jayhawk Conference men's and women's Runners of the Week following their standout performances on Friday.

Mutai won the men's individual title at the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic in Hutchinson, besting former national champ and Cloud County star, Awet Beraki. He posted a time of 19:48.7, smashing the school record for the four-mile distance by almost 20 seconds. His average mile was 4:57.

On the women's side, Cheruiyot shook off a slow start before making up some serious ground to get back in the pack. With less than a mile to go, she maneuvered into seventh place with a time of 19:42.2-a new school record for the three-mile run.