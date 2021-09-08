GCHS advances to Goddard semifinals

GCHS Athletics

Buffaloes down Buhler on penalty kicks

The Garden City Buffaloes’ boys soccer team came up with a dramatic 5-4 win on penalty kicks Tuesday in the opening round of the 2021 Goddard Tournament.

Their victim was the Buhler Crusaders and the victory not only improves their early season mark to 2-0, but they will now take on the winner of the Goddard-Winfield game that was played late Tuesday in Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Goddard Stadium.

“The boys really hung in there and we were able to do a great job on the penalty kicks,” GCHS coach Jose Vital Caro said. “And our goalkeeper, Daniel Zamaripa, was able to block a penalty kick tonight and was really our guardian angel for the game.”

The teams battled to a 0-0 standoff through the 80 minutes of regulation play. Since it was a regular-season tournament game, no overtime period of 10 minutes was played. The teams immediately prepared for the penalty kicks and in succession the Buffs scored on goals by Miguel Bustos, Juan Terrazas, Bryant Tamayo, Chris Barragan and Roger Benitez.

Regulation plays was dominated by the Buffs, yet were unable to score any goals despite getting 22 shots on goal. Buhler managed six shots. Zamaripa provided a strong game in net, making four saves while Buhler’s keeper had 10, saving the Crusaders on numerous Buffs’ shots.

Goddard Quarterfinals

Buhler 0 0 4(PK) — 4

Garden City 0 0 5(PK) — 5

Garden City Penalty Kick Goals—Miguel Bustos, Juan Terrazas, Bryant Tamayo, Chris Barragan, Roger Benitez.

Shots—Buhler 6, Garden City 22. GK Saves—Buhler 10, Garden City (Zamaripa 4).