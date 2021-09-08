Broncbuster women crush Neosho 6-1

GCCC Sports Information Services

Men finish in tie

CHANUTE - Garden City Community College men and women’s soccer teams traveled to Chanute on Sunday to face-off with Neosho County. The Broncbuster women came away with a win, crushing Neosho 6-1, while the men played to an overtime tie.

WOMEN

The Broncbuster offense exploded on Sunday afternoon.

Melissa Martinez scored twice, Garden City erupted for four goals in the first half, and the Broncbusters smashed Neosho, 6-1.

Miranda Cordona got the Broncbusters on the board in the sixth minute of the match when she torched three defenders and fired a rocket from 22 yards out. Five minutes later, Martinez added to the tally with a 30-yard free kick.

But maybe the most impressive goal of the day came off the right foot of Adamaris Medina, who scorched a 40-yard missile past the keeper for a 3-0 advantage.

Martinez added her second goal of the match 10 minutes into the second half, Jessika Bivens scored on a penalty kick in the 60th minute, Rita Marseglia notched her first goal of the season late in the final period, and Garden City finished off the route.

It was the most goals the Broncbusters scored in a match since Sept. 18, 2018, when they beat Hesston, 5-0.

Garden City outshot Neosho 13-8, and Abigail Camp recorded six saves.

MEN

After a disappointing showing against No. 19 Cowley on Wednesday, the Broncbuster men had a chance to redeem themselves four days later. And while they ultimately saved face, Head Coach Corey Bryant was left pondering what could have been.

Diogo Prudencio's goal in the 86th minute erased Garden City's 1-0 edge, instead, ending the match in a tie in a physical affair at Neosho.

How physical? There were seven yellow cards handed out in 110 minutes, five of those were directed at the Panthers with the Broncbusters' lone penalty being called against Ben Chapman nine minutes into the match.

Still, Garden City gave themselves a legitimate shot on the road, and Agon Hoxha put them in front in the 64th minute following a gorgeous feed from Douglas Moura.

The score remained 1-0 until Prudencio knotted things up with four minutes to spare.

Neither team scored in the extra session.

The Broncbusters were outshot 23-7. Reece McGlynn had eight saves.