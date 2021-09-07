Lakin routs Elkhart in opener, 63-6

ELKHART - Servando Gonzalez scored three touchdowns and Allen Martinez had two to lead the Lakin Broncs to a 63-6 rout at Elkhart Friday to open the 2021-22 football season.

Martinez opened the scoring for Lakin in the first quarter with a three-yard run. The point after attempt was good. The Broncs’ Omar Gonzalez picked up a fumble while on defense and rambled 24-yards for a touchdown. The P.A.T. was good to round out the scoring in the first quarter.

In the second it was all the Broncs, Martinez picked up his second touchdown of the night with a 10-yard run into the end zone to begin the Lakin scoring. Servando Gonzalez scored two of his rushing touchdowns in the quarter, breaking open the game, on runs of 43 and six-yards to give the Broncs a 35-0 lead. Colter Oldham grabbed an eight-yard touchdown to extend the lead going into halftime 42-0. The P.A.T. attempts on each of the touchdowns in th quarter were good for the Broncs.

S. Gonzalez got his final score of the game in the third off a 42-yard run. Lakin’s Maddux Beltran rounded out Lakin’s scoring in the third with an 18-yard run into the end zone. The P.A.T. was good.

Elkhart got on the board in the fourth off a five-yard touchdown pass thrown by Clayton Cole. The P.A.T. attempt by the Wildcats was no good.

Armando Salcido finished the scoring for the Broncs with a 92-yard kickoff return in the fourth. The P.A.T. was good.

Lakin’s defense held Elkhart to 70 total yards on 44 plays. The Broncs offense racked up 292 total yards on 40 plays, with 267 yards coming on the ground.

LAKIN 14; 28; 14; 7; - 63

ELKHART 0; 0; 0; 6; - 6