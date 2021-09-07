GCCC returns to full capacity for fall sporting events

GCCC Sports Information Services

With the home portion of the Broncbuster athletics schedule fast approaching, Garden City Community College has announced attendance policies for the upcoming season.

Starting with the 2021-22 campaign, all Broncbuster athletic events will be at full capacity with a recommendation that all fans wear masks. But face coverings are not required to attend.

"Garden City Community College continues to closely monitor COVID-19 and is taking proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the virus on campus," College President, Dr. Ryan Ruda said in a statement. "When it comes to decision-making, our commitment is to protect the health and safety of students, employees and our community."

The first home athletic event is set for Saturday, as the volleyball team hosts Friends University’s junior varsity at 1 p.m.. The first football game at Broncbuster Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. verses Independence.

Fans can now purchase tickets to football and volleyball games online at https://gobroncbusters.com/tickets/Hometown_Ticketing.