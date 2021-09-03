Morosco finalizes GCCC basketball staff

GCCC Sports Information Services

First-year Garden City Community College men's basketball coach, Bill Morosco has finalized his staff for the 2021-22 season.

Morosco, who replaced Cole Dewey back in May after he left to take a job with Texas A&M Corpus Christi, hit the ground running, hiring former Iowa Western assistant Bobby Naubert to lead his staff. Naubert was the Reivers only full-time assistant last season, taking command of recruiting, player development, scouting, game planning, and academics. In just one season in Council Bluffs, he helped guide the Reivers to a fourth-place finish in conference while coaching two All-Region players. Iowa Western finished with a 3.38 grade point average, good for sixth nationally with six NJCAA All-Academic performers.

"Coach Naubert brings outstanding experience to the Broncbuster men's basketball program," Morosco said. "Coming from Iowa Western, he has competed against some of the top NJCAA basketball teams in the country and has a great understanding of all the things necessary to prepare our young men for that level of competition."

Before joining the staff at Iowa Western, Naubert served as Director of Basketball Operations at Central Michigan, working under Head Coach, Keno Davis. There, the Chippewas posted back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time since 1965-66. Prior to that, he played professionally in Germany for two years, earning All-League honors while also coaching the 17-and-under German Academy team.

"Coach Naubert established extensive experience at the NCAA Division-I level at Central Michigan, which is where most of our players aspire to be," Morosco added. "His experience at that level will be extremely beneficial in mentoring our players."

Morosco also brought in Darryl Jackson as his second assistant, joining the program after spending a year as a graduate coach at the University of Detroit-Mercy under Mike Davis.

"Coach Jackson brings a dynamic energy and versatile background to Garden City," Morosco explained. "He has extensive experience in individual skill development having tutored several high-level players."

The Valparaiso graduate spent a year as an assistant coach at Navarro College where they won the Region XIV regular-season title. He sent four players from that squad to Division-I schools.

"Coach Jackson's skillset and experience will be extremely valuable to our players," Morosco said.

Joining Naubert and Jackson are Mike "Scoop" Harding and Jaxon Autry, both of whom coached under Dewey last season. Harding begins his third season as an assistant, coming to Garden City in 2019 after five years at Lawrence High School. Additionally, he served as the interim coach of the Broncbuster women's team that same year, leading Garden City to an 80-78 victory over No. 21 Butler.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scoop back to this year's team," Morosco stated. "He continuously builds positive relationships with players, the various GCCC campus stakeholders, and the community. He does a great job of promoting the great things that our young men are doing."

Autry brings a wealth of basketball knowledge back to the Broncbuster bench for his second season as a volunteer assistant. He spent last year under Dewey, and before that served as a coach under Kris Baumann and Mark Leslie from 2008-2010. In 2009, the Broncbusters won the Region title and finished sixth at the NJCAA National Tournament.

"When Coach Autry told me that he wished to return this season, I was ecstatic," Morosco said. "Coach Jax brings a relentless positivity, contagious energy, and attention to detail to our team that enhances the development of our players."

The Colorado native has more than 20 years of coaching experience at different levels. Currently, he runs HWCC Rep basketball out of Southwestern Kansas, a basketball training program for all ages. He also created a 16-and-under team from Garden City and Holcomb that competes on the summer circuit.