Warren leads Buffaloes with runner-up individual finish

GCHS Athletics

GCHS finishes third in WAC opener

Garden City High School junior Ryann Warren enjoyed a successful opening to her 2021 season on Monday, finishing second individually with a 9-over-par 78 at the Hays High Invitational played over the Smoky Hill Country Club layout.

Her scored helped the Buffs to a third-place team finish with a four-player score of 370, finishing behind defending WAC champion Hays (328) and Dodge City (363). Great Bend was fourth in the WAC portion of the tournament at 414 while Liberal was fifth at 428.

Thomas More Prep and Salina South rounded out the field with fourth and fifth place overall finishes. Salina South senior Zoe Norton took medalist honors with a 76, while Warren tied with defending WAC Player of the Year Taleia McCrae of Hays and Plainville’s Corbyn Marquess.

The remaining counting scores for Coach Trent Specht’s squad came from Jerika Lopez with a 92, Allie Sandoval with a 99 and Emma Ortiz with a 101. Freshman Jacya Vargas had a non-counting 119.

Next tournament for the Buffaloes will be Sept. 9 at the Dodge City Invitational, slated to be contested over the Mariah Hills Golf Course. It will be the second of the five WAC tourneys this season.