GCHS nabs 2-0 WAC, season opener at home

GCHS Athletics

Late goals lift Buffs’ boys soccer past Hays

Often times during the 2020 season, in the first year under Coach Jose Vital-Caro, the Garden City Buffaloes struggled to gain a win in low-scoring matches.

But perhaps now with the team acclimated to the new coach and his system, things are looking up.

That was never more evident that the season, and Western Athletic Conference opener for the Buffs on Tuesday night at Buffalo Stadium.

Locked in a scoreless battle with Hays High’s Indians through the first 75 minutes of the 80-minute regulation match, the Buffs came up with two goals in the final five minutes for a 2-0 shutout to earn victory No. 1 of the 2021 campaign.

“The first half was a real battle between the two teams,” Vital-Caro said afterward. “There were many shots from both sides.”

The second half, while scoreless for the first 35 minutes, was dominated by Garden City with possession of the ball.

“We kept the game at their half, having multiple shot after shot attempts,” Vital-Caro said. “And it took us 35 minutes to (finally) score.”

Senior Marvin Fierro got the game-winning goal with an assist from Emiliano Garcia. The winner came when the ball hit the right lower angle of the Hays goalkeeper Aiden Parra. Two minutes later, in the 77th minute, junior mid-fielder David Hernandez banged one in with his left foot from 14-yards out into the upper right corner of the net.

Senior goalkeeper Daniel Zamaripa was rock solid in the net, making nine saves.

“He played a great game and kept a clean sheet,” Vital-Caro said of Zamaripa.

Next up for the Buffs will be their traditional trip to the Goddard Tournament, beginning Monday, Sept. 6. They will also play on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 11. Next home match on the pitch at Buffalo Stadium will be Sept. 16 in a WAC battle against Liberal.