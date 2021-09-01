Broncbusters ranked No. 6 in preseason golf poll

GCCC Sports Information Services

It's been an incredible year for the Broncbuster men's golf team.

After a stellar 2020-21 campaign, Garden City is ranked No. 6 by the Bushnell/Golfweek preseason poll that was released on Friday.

"It's nice to be recognized for the work our guys did this past spring," Head Coach Phil Terpstra said. "But we have a lot of new faces this season, so there will definitely be an adjustment period."

The Broncbusters were one of three Jayhawk schools in the top 10 with Hutchinson grabbing the top spot and Dodge City coming in 10th.

"There are a lot of really good schools in this region," Terpstra added. "We will face some incredibly stiff competition."

Garden City placed fourth at the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock in the spring, their best finish in school history. They open the fall season on Sept. 26 at the High-Country Shootout.