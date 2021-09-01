GCCC ranked fifth in preseason poll

GCCC Sports Information Services

For the fifth consecutive year, Garden City Community College’s football team is ranked in the preseason top 20, coming in at No. 5 in the first poll released on Monday.

"I say it every year, but rankings don't really mean a whole lot," GCCC Head Coach, Tom Minnick said. "I mean, yeah, it's great for program recognition. But we still have to go out and prove it."

The Broncbusters has now been ranked in 46 straight polls and 53 out of the last 57. It's the 18th time in the last 22 years they been in the preseason rankings and it's the sixth time they've landed in the top five.

"Everybody can beat everybody," Minnick explained. "We know that. This is one of the toughest conferences in the country."

Hutchinson topped the polls, followed by Snow, Northwest Mississippi, and Iowa Western. Independence was 10th, and Butler came in at 15th.

Garden City brings a strong contingent to the table for the fall season, thanks to a defense that returns all but one starter. Sprinkle in Florida State transfer and three-star recruit, Josh Griffis, who played in seven games for the Seminoles at defensive end in 2020, and first-year defensive coordinator, Aaron Cheatwood definitely has a full cupboard.

"We have talent to work with," Minnick said. "But that will only get you so far. These guys have to put the work in, and they will."

The Broncbusters are coming off a 7-1 spring campaign. They open up the new season on Sept. 11 on the road at Fort Scott.