GCCC finishes 2-2 at Northeast tournament

GCCC Sports Information Services

NORFOLK, NEB - Garden City Community College split their four matches at the Northeast Tournament over the weekend, beating McCook in five sets and Southeast in four before falling to North Platte in five and Central in three.

After dropping a five-set thriller to North Platte in Friday's opener, a match in which they had multiple chances to close in the final frame before losing 17-19, Garden City rebounded to beat McCook in five, although the ride was a bit bumpy.

Patrick Hiltz's squad dropped the first two sets before squeaking by 25-23 in the third. After a decisive win in the fourth, Garden City finished the Indians off in the fifth. Alli Meng dropped in a perfect spike, McCook was called for a net violation before a service error ended the match.

On Saturday, the Broncbusters opened with a three-set loss to Central. But as they did on Friday, Hiltz's team responded in the finale, coming from down 1-0 to beat Southeast 19-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15.

Garden City improves to 3-7 overall. They open conference play Wednesday night at Pratt.