Broncbusters dominate Central, sweep matches

GCCC Sports Information Services

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - The Garden City Community College men’s and women’s soccer squads both recorded wins over on Saturday over Central. The Broncbuster men won convincingly 5-1 to keep its undefeated overall record intact at 3-0 while the women won 1-0 to move its record to 3-1.

MEN

Through three matches, one thing is clear for the Broncbuster men: they have found their offensive footing.

Cameron O'Brien continued his stellar start to his freshman campaign with three assists, Theom Samba scored a goal and setup another, and Garden City improved to 3-0 with a 5-1 victory over Central Saturday afternoon. It is their best start since the program was brought back eight years ago.

"We are sharing the ball really well right now," Head Coach, Corey Bryant said.

The Broncbusters wasted little time getting going. In the 29th minute, O'Brien setup Samba with a perfect cross that resulted in the game's first score. Three minutes later, Agon Hoxha made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal.

"These guys are playing well together," Bryant added. "When that happens, anything is possible."

The Broncbusters tallied another goal late in the first half when Douglas Moura punctuated a nice feed from Samba with a score from 10 yards out. They added another 33 minutes into the final period thanks to Cian Carty, who scored off O'Brien's second assist.

Central did break through in the 84th minute, but the Broncbusters finished strong when Juan Sebastian-Sanchez knifed through for a goal in the final minute of the match.

The Broncbusters outshot Central 22-10. Reece McGlynn had four saves in 90 minutes.

WOMEN

It only took one.

Melissa Martinez scored her second goal of the season, Abigail Camp recorded one save, and Garden City took down Central 1-0 on Saturday afternoon. It was the Broncbusters third straight win after a season-opening loss to Ranger.

"We are steadily improving game by game," Bryant said. "It's been a process for sure."

The 1-0 score doesn't show the extent to which Garden City dominated this match. In fact, most of the game was played on Central's side of the field with the Broncbusters outshooting the home team 13-1.

"We missed out on some chances for sure, but we found a way to get it done regardless," Bryant added."

Martinez broke a scoreless tie in the 27th minute, finding the back of the net off an assist by Rita Marseglia. It was all the Broncbusters needed.

Both teams will host Cowley County on Wednesday at Broncbuster Stadium. The women’s match begins at 4 p.m. with the men to follow at 6 p.m.