Chappel, Sosa to lead GCHS cross country teams

GCHS Athletics

One of the major keys to a successful fall high school cross country season is the work and miles run during the off-season summer by team members.

Nobody knows that better than GCHS veteran head Coach Krista Linenberger, who is entering her 20th season as the head mentor of the Buffs’ girls and boys programs. All in all, she’s been a fixture with the Buffs for 23 seasons.

When you go back to her stellar high school career as Krista Adams, she was one of the premier distance runners in school history. Her fifth-place finish in the 1989 Class 6A state is among a handful of top 10 medals earned by Buffs runners since girls began competing in 1977.

Linenberger, with another veteran assistant in Derek Algrim, will be guiding the Buffs into the 2021 season with the full knowledge that they have two of the top runners in the Western Athletic Conference in juniors Jocelyn Sosa on the girls side and Devin Chappel for the boys.

Sosa was the runner-up in the WAC her freshman season of 2019 and then was the 6A regional runner-up in 2020 capped off by a top 25 finish at the 6A state. Chappel, meanwhile, was the WAC runner-up to Great Bend’s Kaiden Esfeld, captured the 6A regional title and placed 12th in a talented field at the state meet.

“Our girls team brings back less experience and will have only a few returners from the previous season,” Linenberger said. “The key to our girls season is going to lie with our freshmen. I think the more competitive and confident we can get them to be behind our upperclassmen the more success our girls group will find.”

In addition to Sosa, Linenberger will have back senior Kira Hageman, who was injured and missed her junior season. She will provide much needed leadership to a youthful squad, Linenberger said.

Other returners include Lana Rodriguez, 36th at WAC, 37th at regional; Joscelyn Monarrez, 37th at WAC, 27th at regionals; and Samantha Orozco, 28th at WAC, 23rd at regionals.

“Jocelyn finished her sophomore season a year ago running strong,” Linenberger said. “She played a lot of soccer this summer so we are hoping she’s excited to get back on the cross country course with her team.”

Linenberger said that Hageman could be the wild card runner for the Buffs after her injury-plagued junior campaign.

“Kiera was able to safely put in a good number of miles this summer and we hope she will be a strong senior leader for us,” Linenberger said.

Linenberger said her other returners will also be pivotal in how much the team improves at meets following what would best be described as a rebuilding season for the squad.

“Lana, Joscelyn M, Joselyn H and Samantha all seem to be ready to get out on the course and take care of some unfinished business from last season,” Linenberger said. “They put in a fair amount of summer running and can hopefully take confidence from that to help build our girls team.”

In a rare year, the Buffs placed fifth in the WAC with one of the least experienced teams during Linenberger’s stellar coaching career.

Linenberger has always stressed the importance of the final three spots on the team as the difference maker in WAC and regionals. If that’s the case, then she will be looking to fill in those spots from among senior Joselyn Hoff, sophomores Ruby Aguilera and Quinlynn Harms and newcomer freshmen Riley Sekavec, Chelsea Torres, Maritza Romero and Hailey Brown.

On the other hand, the Buffs’ boys are expected to compete with defending WAC and regional champion Dodge City for this year’s conference title, as well as battling Great Bend’s Esfeld for the individual crown. Expect a season-long battle when Esfeld and Chappel are in the same race.

“Our boys team looks to be fairly competitive,” Linenberger said. “We will be somewhat young, but have good experience coming back in our junior class. We had a group of boys who trained through the summer and are ready to see what the results of their hard work will be.”

Providing experienced depth to the Buffs’ boys will be Kenji Craig, 10th at WAC and 22nd at regionals; Evan Gurrola, 13th at WAC and 18th at regional; and Isaiah Casados, 22nd at WAC.

“Devin will return as our leading runner from last year and I think we’ll see him get stronger and stronger as we progress,” Linenberger said. “I’m excited to watch him. Isaiah and Kenji will be great senior leaders for us. They both put in an impressive summer and I am excited for them to reach their goals this last season. Evan finished very strong last season and I see him picking up right where he left off for us.”

Linenberger is counting on four returners – senior Aedryc Ortiz, junior Hayden Bailey and sophomores Josiah (Kailyn) Munoz and Ivan Rivas to the depth chart of the top seven runners. Some freshmen who figure to be in the mix as the season progresses include Taran Castro and Hayden Nemechek.

“Both groups have some gaps to be filled in starting our season,” Linenberger said. “I’m quite confident with what I have seen from our young new kids and some of our more determined returners that we’ll have no problem getting those gaps filled.”

Linenberger said she has seen a renewed commitment from the majority of both girls and boys runners to pull the Buffs back among the elite teams in the WAC and in 6A.

“It’s always a process and doesn’t happen overnight but I think the drive and dedication are there,” Linenberger said. “That’s what excites me the most about a new season….seeing how it all falls into place and finding out who and how many of them really want to make a difference for us and the GCHS family. The more of that kind of mentality we can get, then everything else (the winning, the awards, the qualifying) will fall into place.”

Projected Order of Finish: WAC Coaches Poll: Girls – 1. Dodge City; 2. Great Bend; 3. Hays; 4. Garden City; 5. Liberal; Boys – 1. Dodge City; 2. Garden City; 3. Great Bend; 4T. Hays and Liberal.

The Buffs will open their season on Thursday at the Great Bend Invitational, usually run over the Lake Barton layout.