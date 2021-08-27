GCCC’s O’Brien, McGlynn named Jayhawk Players of the Week

GCCC Sports Information Services

Garden City Community College forward Cameron O'Brien, and goalkeeper Reece McGlynn were named the Jayhawk Conference players of the week on Tuesday.

O’Brien got off to a magnificent offensive start, scoring three goals in Garden City's first two matches. He found the back of the net twice in Garden City's 3-2 victory over Ranger College on Friday, then added another goal in a 6-1 rout of Colorado Northwestern on Sunday. He's currently tied for third in the conference in goals scored.

in the meantime, McGlynn fortified Garden City's defense, recording 15 saves in the Broncbusters first two wins. He had 12 in their victory over Ranger and added three more on Sunday. Through two matches, he has 15 saves and has allowed only two goals, helping the brown and gold to their first 2-0 start since 2016.