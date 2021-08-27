Broncbusters edge Highland, 2-1, for second win of season

GCCC Sports Information Services

HIGHLAND - The Broncbusters found their offensive rhythm just in time on Wednesday.

Cyerra Hibbert and Adamaris Medina scored in the second half, Abigail Camp recorded five saves, and Garden City Community College edged Highland 2-1 at Porter Family Stadium.

Hibbert got the Broncbusters on the board 18 minutes into the second half, dribbling down the middle of the pitch before lofting a perfect strike past Alex Rivers. Less than a minute later, Garden City padded its lead when Medina powered one home from 15 yards out for a 2-0 edge.

"Offensively, we did some pretty good things," Head Coach Corey Bryant said. "It wasn't perfect, but we are getting better."

Highland made things interesting in the 71st minute when Maria Dos Anjos snuck one past Camp. But that was the only blemish on the freshman keeper's ledger in 90 solid minutes.

Garden City improved to 2-1 overall. The Broncbusters stay on the road on Saturday when they play at Central Community College at 12 p.m.